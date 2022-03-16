'Incredible response' as 600 violins pledged to young Ukrainian musicians in Kerry

Pledges of musical instruments have come from all over the world, including Scotland and Australia
'Incredible response' as 600 violins pledged to young Ukrainian musicians in Kerry

A screengrab from two of the sisters' performance. Picture: Youtube

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 11:06
Neil Michael

More than 600 violins and 50 cellos have been pledged to four Ukrainian sisters after an appeal by members of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

John Stack, the vice-chairperson of the traditional music group in Kerry, said he was “overwhelmed” by the response.

He said the four children, who are aged between five and 17, only arrived in Ireland last week.

He was contacted by the family they are staying with, in North Kerry, and they asked if Kerry Comhaltas could put out an appeal for instruments for the girls.

To date, the appeal has been viewed more than 143,000 times on Twitter, with 4,744 engagements. On Facebook, it has been shared more than 1,000 times and reached more than 80,000 people.

Pledges of musical instruments have come from all over the world, including Scotland and Australia.

In Ireland, pledges include one from a musician in Ballybunion, who said the girls can choose whichever one they want from his collection of 45 instruments.

A school of music in Cork has also pledged to come up to Tarbert, where the girls are staying, to measure them all for instruments.

“The number of instruments pledged so far is totally incredible,” Mr Stack said.

“I estimate that we have at least 50 cellos, and at least around 500 or 600 violins.

The girls, who all appear to be classically trained, all had to leave their instruments behind in Ukraine.

“Within a very short space of time, the appeal went viral and we are being contacted by people as far away as Perth.

“One man asked me to tell him what instruments they needed, and he would go into a shop and just buy them outright.

“The School of Music in Cork have pledged to drive up to Kerry and measure the five-year-old for a cello.

“The response has just been incredible.”

Read More

Kerry hotels and hostel to become host locations for fleeing Ukrainian refugees

More in this section

Firefighters in Cork City to be balloted for industrial action Firefighters in Cork City to be balloted for industrial action
Cork City Council agrees to protect Bessborough 'children's burial site' from development Cork City Council agrees to protect Bessborough 'children's burial site' from development
Hiqa conducts inspection of overcrowded Limerick A&E Hiqa conducts inspection of overcrowded Limerick A&E
#UkraineMusicPlace: KerryPlace: Cork
'Incredible response' as 600 violins pledged to young Ukrainian musicians in Kerry

Legendary hitmaker Nile Rodgers announces summer gig at Cork's Live at the Marquee

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 12, 2022

  • 13
  • 21
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 46
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices