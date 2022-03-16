Firefighters in Cork City to be balloted for industrial action

Firefighters in Cork City are to be balloted for industrial and possible strike action.

The move marks a significant escalation in what has been an ongoing and protracted industrial relations dispute between Siptu and Cork City Council management over “manning levels” in the city’s fire service following the 2019 city boundary extension.

Many of the issues are linked to what the trade union has described as the “unilateral withdrawal” of the "fourth car" from Ballincollig fire station.

The Ballincollig fire station was formally under the administration of Cork County Council and was staffed by a part-time retained brigade when it came under the control of Cork City Council following the May 2019 city boundary extension.

The city operates a full-time brigade.

A recruitment drive for full-time positions within the city fire service was launched in 2020 and five members of Ballincollig’s part-time crew were successful applicants.

But that was not enough to provide a full-time brigade in the town and it led to firefighters being drawn from Anglesea St headquarters and the Ballyvolane substation to provide cover in Ballincollig.

However, a decision was taken before Christmas to close the Ballincollig station completely.

The council has said fire cover remains in place for the entire city.

Siptu said notwithstanding previous engagements under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission, including a formal request from it for the "fourth car in Ballincollig" trade dispute to be referred to the Labour Court, the city council, as the employer, has declined to attend the Labour Court.

The union said it had not been in a position to progress the issues in dispute to a satisfactory conclusion.

It told its members on Tuesday that, as a result, and in furtherance of the trade dispute, it was now advising of its intention to ballot all city council fire and rescue service Siptu members for industrial action and strike action.

The ballots will take place at the Anglesea St and Ballyvolane fire stations at various times between Wednesday March 23 and Friday March 25 to ensure the members of the various watches are able to vote. The ballots will be counted that evening.