Waterford charity to wind down amid claims of inappropriate practices 

A charity working with ex-prisoners and disadvantaged communities in Waterford is to be wound up.

Staff at the U-Casadh Project, a registered charity that provides support services for criminal offenders and those at risk of offending and their families, were informed of the decision in recent days.

Its chairperson wrote to staff to say the board had "come to the decision to make plans to wind down the company".

Seven people are directly employed by the group while it currently does outreach work with roughly 25 ex-offenders and over the years has worked with people who committed criminal and sexual offences.

It is not clear what will happen to the programmes provided, which receive funding from a number of government departments, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Social Protection, but it is believed some will be preserved through other organisations.

The charity, based in Ferrybank, was rocked by allegations heard at a Workplace Relations Commission hearing in January, when one of its outreach workers said he had been falsely accused of selling cocaine to some of the ex-prisoners.

Inappropriate practices

Michael McGagh, 57, told the hearing that he was concerned about what he described as "inappropriate practices" at the organisation.

The former Garda said he had been asked by one individual at the charity to sign someone else's signature, so that person would be able to access expenses. He said he refused to do this.

Mr McGagh had told the January hearing that his solicitor informed the board that an allegation had been made against him that he was selling cocaine to "two vulnerable service users" at a nightclub in Waterford city.

He said this claim needed to be investigated but alleged this did not happen.

Mr McGagh later took stress leave and has sued for an alleged loss of earnings at the WRC, where he contended he faced "isolation and harassment" at U-Casadh following his making of a protected disclosure concerning the charity.

The hearing was to continue this week but was postponed, according to the WRC. It is understood this request came from Mr McGagh's side.

He declined to comment when contacted, citing the ongoing WRC case.

"This was not an easy decision, and the news will come as a shock to many of you," chairperson Joannah Cooney told staff in her letter. She said the decision was taken by the board on February 9.

"Whilst a decision has been made to wind down the operations of the business, no firm plans have been made on how this will be implemented and whilst we appreciate you will all have questions about this, please rest assured that we will be open in our communication with you and will ensure that you will be fully consulted with before any decision relating to your employment is reached."

The charity did not respond when contacted. The Department of Justice said it was examining its funding provided to the charity before commenting.