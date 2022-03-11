Heavy rain and strong winds due this weekend with status yellow warning issued 

The warning is in place for all of Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Galway. It will be in place from 3pm on Saturday until 11.30pm.
Unsettled weather is predicted for the weekend. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 12:20
Steve Neville

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit the southern half of the country this weekend.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for 12 counties with hazardous driving conditions expected.

Met Éireann warned: "Heavy rain and strong winds will bring a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions."

Meteorologist Emer Flood explained: "An active jet stream will continue to steer Atlantic low-pressure systems in our direction over the coming days, these will bring spells of heavy rain and strong winds at times."

Rain is also expected in many parts today with spot flooding possible.

Showers will become more isolated tonight and it will be dry in many places. Temperatures are set to drop to below freezing, with lows of -1C expected.

Saturday will start as a dry morning before the heavy rainfall sets in.

Sunday will see more blustery weather with Met Éireann saying there will be "widespread thundery showers through much of the day"

However, some "sunny spells and drier interludes" will develop later in the day.

Ms Flood added: "There is also potential for further heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend with the possibility of warnings being issued. 

"We’re advising everyone to keep a close eye on the forecast for the coming days."

