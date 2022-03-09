West Cork action group criticises 'lack of fairness' in planning system 

An action group in West Cork has criticised the fact that a site has been designated for unrestricted planning in one area, while a few miles away young people are being repeatedly refused planning permission to build on on sites given to them by their parents.

Danny Crowley, a spokesman for rural action group Save Our Rural Communities (Sorc), said, on the one hand, it was great news the site for sale in Rosscarbery comes with unrestricted planning and thus means everyone can build there.

“However, just a few miles west we have a situation where family members are being refused permission on sites given to them by their parents and no one in Government will address this issue in a meaningful way, which is a source of major concern to us,” Mr Crowley said.

The former county councillor said Sorc and communities in West Cork were very disappointed with the response to date from the county council's planning policy unit and he claimed its views were being implemented in the County Development Plan process.

Urgent need for housing

He said these proposals were failing to recognise the urgent need for housing in the western end of the county, but more especially in the region's peninsulas.

“Young people are very creative in finding ways to overcome difficult situations, but we should not underestimate the housing crisis and the additional pressure on young people today in trying to find accommodation and start off a family home,” Mr Crowley said.

He said the planning process needed to change and respond to the needs of local communities, as indicated in the last set of guidelines issued to local authorities in 2005.

“We are not looking for any planning favours, or free dinners, but do expect fairness in the planning system. The recent controversy surrounding the current proposal to develop a wind farm next to the iconic Gougane Barra has again shown the need to be very mindful of the unique landscape that we have in West Cork and how communities are impacted by poor planning decisions,” Mr Crowley said.