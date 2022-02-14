'Act of national self-harm' to build wind farm near Gougane Barra 

More than 7,000 people from 42 countries have added their names to a petition against the development
St Finbarr's Oratory at Gougane Barra. There are fears the turbines 'will be visible from the Gougane Barra skyline, altering the magic and tranquillity of this unique place of peace and pilgrimage forever'. Picture: Denis Minihane

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 20:21
Pet O’Connell

Cork County Council is to write to An Bord Pleanála expressing concern over its planning approval for a wind farm 3km from Gougane Barra while 7,000 people have signed a petition against the “act of national self-harm” near the iconic beauty spot.

There was cross-party support at Monday’s Cork County Council meeting for letters to be sent to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and to An Bord Pleanála, which last month overturned the county council’s planning refusal for Wingleaf Ltd to build a seven-turbine windfarm at Curraglass/Derreendonee, against the recommendation of the board’s own planning inspector.

The council’s original refusal of permission for the windfarm stated that it would “provide for a highly intrusive, visually domineering form of development that debases the integrity and the landscape character”.

At Monday’s council meeting, “members expressed their frustration that this is in contravention of our county development plan”, said Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre Kelly.

After her party colleague Gobnait Moynihan requested a suspension of standing orders, councillors agreed to “open up dialogue” with the planning board. 

"Everyone is appalled by this. We’re going to have to wait and see what it will yield now and take our next step accordingly,” said Ms Kelly.

Judicial review

Gaeltacht development committee Coiste Forbartha Béal Átha ’n Ghaorthaidh is considering a High Court judicial review challenging the decision-making process that led to the granting of planning permission for the windfarm on appeal.

In granting permission, An Bord Pleanála said the wind farm would “make a positive contribution to the implementation of Ireland’s national strategic policy on renewable energy and its move to a low energy carbon future”.

The development committee, which could face legal costs of up to €100,000 to pursue a judicial review, has launched an online petition against the windfarm, whose turbines will be 178.5m high.

More than 7,000 people from 42 countries have added their names to the petition against the development, which includes four battery storage units.

The committee fears the turbines “will be visible from the Gougane Barra skyline, altering the magic and tranquillity of this unique place of peace and pilgrimage forever”.

“Not only will the turbines be visible from a number of angles day and night, including red warning lights on each of them, there will also be constant noise and flicker from them.

“There are already more than 35 turbines visible from the hills around Ballingeary village, just a few km from Gougane Barra,” the petition states.

We oppose this act of national self-harm in the strongest possible terms and urge decision-makers to rethink the irrevocable impact this project would have on this unspoilt treasure which holds such a special place in the hearts of Irish people and many others around the world.” 

Amid concerns that the wind farm will affect tourism in the area, Neil Lucey, owner of the Gougane Barra Hotel, said the comments of those responding to the petition reflected an “appreciation of Gougane and the Upper Lee Valley as being a special place for visitors”.

“There’s a lot of commentary from people saying that the lovely scenic drive to Gougane, through the Pass of Keimaneigh and the Lee Valley, is becoming an almost industrial landscape.

“There’s only one Gougane but a lot of other possible locations for wind farms and there’s disbelief that it could happen.”

Wind FarmPlanning approvaljudicial reviewPlace: Gougane BarraOrganisation: An Bord PleanálaOrganisation: Coiste Forbartha Béal Átha ’n GhaorthaidhOrganisation: Cork County Council
