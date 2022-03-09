Concern that changes in drug and alcohol services in Cork could reduce access 

Concern has been raised about the restructuring of community drugs and alcohol services in Co Cork could lead to a reduced service in some areas for those with addiction issues.

A recent restructuring of Community Drug and Alcohol Services in Cork has seen the implementation of the 'Hub and Spoke' model which has brought a change in the delivery of the service across the city and county.

There are to be five hubs across the city and county. The Cork City South one will be at Mary Street and Cork City North will be serviced from The Glen.

The West Cork centre is based in Ahiohill, the East Cork one in Midleton, while the North Cork centre is based in Mallow. While these are the central locations, satellite locations will provide for outreach and ‘closer-to-home’ services.

Some concerns about these changes were aired at a meeting of the HSE South Regional Forum by Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch, who is also a solicitor.

She pointed out that in the town of Macroom, the service has been reduced from five days a week through the CDYS (Cloyne Disecan Youth Services) Macroom to a one day service.

“Drug and Alcohol Community Services are consistently needed in our communities. Whilst I note that this 'Hub and Spoke' model will provide a more comprehensive service, said Ms Lynch.

"I’m increasingly concerned that it will effectively lead to fewer services available for those who need them."

She said she appreciates that the HSE has outlined that under this model there is to be 21 full-time staff compared with 11 full-time staff covering the county previously, but she's not confident this decentralisation of services will lead to an increased level of service.

Councillor Lynch asked the HSE to review the new system, after 12 months, in an effort to ensure that the needs of service users are being met.

The changes

The HSE outlined that the change arises from a review of current service delivery of community-based drug and alcohol services against the background of policy developments described in the National Drug & Alcohol Strategy 2017-25, Reducing Harm, Supporting Recovery.

It also follows developments within social inclusion and health service delivery and the changing socio-demographics of the region as commissioned by the Southern Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force (SRDATF) and the Cork Local Drug & Alcohol Task Force (CLDATF) in 2017/18.

A key recommendation of the review was to align all community drug and alcohol services in a decentralised hub structure with one single employer.

Following an Expression of Interest and interview process, Coolmine was appointed as the service provider. A partnership comprising Coolmine, HSE Addiction Services, SRDATF and CLDATF was set up to collaboratively set up, manage, support, provide, and monitor quality drug and alcohol services across the region to meet present needs.

The Hubs are community-based services where service-users can avail of multi-agency, multidisciplinary professional addiction treatment services.

Ms Lynch said while she cautiously welcomed the streamlining of the service in the hope that a higher quality of multidisciplinary service would be made available than there is currently.

However, she asked the HSE officials to review the new system, after 12 months, in an effort to ensure that the needs of service users are being met.

“I’m very conscious that there is a massive need for community-based drug and alcohol services amongst our young people and it is vital that people do not struggle due to a reduction in ‘on the ground’ services,” Ms Lynch added.