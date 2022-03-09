Gardaí appeal for witnesses following acid attack at Cork home

The incident happened at Connolly Road in Ballyphehane on the south side of the city when a man forced his way into a house
A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the incident and appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Cork on Sunday 6 March. Picture Denis Minihane.

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 08:58
Maeve Lee, Caitlín Griffin, Sean Murray & Ann Murphy

Gardaí investigating an acid attack at a house in Ballyphehane, Cork on Friday are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Three men, one in his 40s and two in their 30s, were injured during the incident. The man in his 40s and one of those in his 30s were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The third man did not require hospital treatment for his injuries.

The incident occurred on Friday 4 March, at approximately 8:20pm. A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to this incident and appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Cork on Sunday 6 March.

Investigating Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone who was in the Ballyphehane, Togher and Bandon Road areas of Cork City, between 8pm and 9:30pm on the 4 March, with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

