Bus Éireann sending three busloads of aid from Cork to Polish-Ukrainian border

Three busloads of aid have been collected by Bus Eireann in Cork for delivery to the Polish Ukraine border next week
Bus Éireann sending three busloads of aid from Cork to Polish-Ukrainian border

Bus Eireann is liaising with the Chernobyl Orphans Foundation to ensure the aid gets to where it’s needed most.

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 10:45
Eoin English

Three busloads of aid have been collected by Bus Éireann in Cork for delivery to the Polish Ukraine border next week.

The bus company confirmed this morning that its collection at Douglas Court Shopping Centre in Cork last Saturday, staffed by 30 volunteers, resulted in the collection of more than 10,000 items, valued at some €90,000, including baby items, medical and sanitary goods, and various foodstuffs, which filled one double deck and two single deck buses.

Corporate donations were also received locally from McDonald's, Dunnes Stores, Costa Coffee, Apache Pizza, SuperValu, Aldi and Irish Rail.

Three Bus Éireann buses were filled with baby items, medical and sanitary goods donated by the people of Cork at Douglas Court Shopping Centre last Saturday for delivery to the Poland Ukraine border.
Three Bus Éireann buses were filled with baby items, medical and sanitary goods donated by the people of Cork at Douglas Court Shopping Centre last Saturday for delivery to the Poland Ukraine border.

‘’We in Bus Éireann would like to thank the people of Cork for their generosity in donating over 10,000 items to the people fleeing the war in Ukraine, and taking time on a busy Saturday to drop the goods off,’’ said Aled Williams, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager, South.

‘‘In total, three buses were filled and we received donations from people young and old, across Cork city and county. We always have a fantastic response to our Fill a Bus campaign for Cork Penny Dinners and it is wonderful to see that same commitment and compassion extending all the way across Europe.’’ 

Two articulated trucks will be loaded with all of the donations later this week.

Two articulated trucks will be loaded with all of the donations later this week.
Two articulated trucks will be loaded with all of the donations later this week.

The trucks will depart for the Polish Ukrainian border via France and Germany next Tuesday driven by two volunteer drivers, one of whom is a Bus Éireann employee.

Bus Eireann is liaising with the Chernobyl Orphans Foundation to ensure the aid gets to where it’s needed most.

Read More

Waterford-based Ukrainian helps his young family flee war's 'shootings and explosions'

More in this section

Cork direct provision resident may have been dead four days before being found Cork direct provision resident may have been dead four days before being found
Next step in new city library and Grand Parade regeneration plan Next step in new city library and Grand Parade regeneration plan
Poland Russia Ukraine War 'Very sobering' to see people 'carrying bags, carrying children' to Polish border, says MEP
Bus Éireann sending three busloads of aid from Cork to Polish-Ukrainian border

Waterford-based Ukrainian helps his young family flee war's 'shootings and explosions'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 2
  • 21
  • 29
  • 38
  • 43
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices