Bus Éireann sending three busloads of aid from Cork to Polish-Ukrainian border

Three busloads of aid have been collected by Bus Éireann in Cork for delivery to the Polish Ukraine border next week.
The bus company confirmed this morning that its collection at Douglas Court Shopping Centre in Cork last Saturday, staffed by 30 volunteers, resulted in the collection of more than 10,000 items, valued at some €90,000, including baby items, medical and sanitary goods, and various foodstuffs, which filled one double deck and two single deck buses.
Corporate donations were also received locally from McDonald's, Dunnes Stores, Costa Coffee, Apache Pizza, SuperValu, Aldi and Irish Rail.
‘’We in Bus Éireann would like to thank the people of Cork for their generosity in donating over 10,000 items to the people fleeing the war in Ukraine, and taking time on a busy Saturday to drop the goods off,’’ said Aled Williams, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager, South.
‘‘In total, three buses were filled and we received donations from people young and old, across Cork city and county. We always have a fantastic response to our Fill a Bus campaign for Cork Penny Dinners and it is wonderful to see that same commitment and compassion extending all the way across Europe.’’
Two articulated trucks will be loaded with all of the donations later this week.
The trucks will depart for the Polish Ukrainian border via France and Germany next Tuesday driven by two volunteer drivers, one of whom is a Bus Éireann employee.
Bus Eireann is liaising with the Chernobyl Orphans Foundation to ensure the aid gets to where it’s needed most.