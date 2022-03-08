Bus Éireann sending three busloads of aid from Cork to Polish-Ukrainian border

Three busloads of aid have been collected by Bus Éireann in Cork for delivery to the Polish Ukraine border next week.

The bus company confirmed this morning that its collection at Douglas Court Shopping Centre in Cork last Saturday, staffed by 30 volunteers, resulted in the collection of more than 10,000 items, valued at some €90,000, including baby items, medical and sanitary goods, and various foodstuffs, which filled one double deck and two single deck buses.