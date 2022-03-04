Call for dog 'census' in Kerry amid mounting fouling

There is a dog for almost every human in Kerry and that numbers have hugely increased in recent years because 'it is the fashion', council meeting told
Call for dog 'census' in Kerry amid mounting fouling

Kerry County Council heard a campaign on tackling dog fouling is getting under way. Picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 13:40
Anne Lucey

There has been a call for a full census of all dogs in Kerry amid an outcry about the level of dog fouling and out of control animals.

There are already plans to ban dogs from Blue Flag beaches and now independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae wants a full count of the dog population. 

She claims there is a dog for almost every human in Kerry and that numbers have hugely increased in recent years because "it is the fashion”.

Ms Healy-Rae said the trend now is to have two, three and even four dogs, something councillors have come across when canvassing for elections in recent years.

Kerry, with a human population of 147,707, historically has among the highest number of dogs per head of population licensed under the Control of Dogs Act, according to statistics from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The county has 9.57 individual dog licences per 100 persons — exceeded only by Monaghan, which has 10 licences per 100 in population.

However, the numbers of dogs licensed in Kerry — 16,437 in 2019 , 14,344 in 2020 and 15,145 in 2021 is not the full story, according to the Killarney councillor, who believes some of the licences are for several dogs and some have lifetime, not annual licences.

She also believes there are numbers of unlicensed dogs.

Ms Healy-Rae was speaking after a council meeting heard a campaign on tackling dog fouling is getting under way. Several councillors said they were frustrated with the lack of progress on what has been an escalating problem in Killarney, which they have raised continually.

Mayor of Killarney Labour councillor Marie Moloney said her own grandchild’s buggy wheels were destroyed recently and it was grossly unfair on people with wheelchairs and buggies.

“This is not good enough,” Ms Moloney said. 

The highest ever number of fines for dog fouling, 22 fines, was issued last year, director of services for the environment Ger O’Brien said.

However there has yet to be a court case for dog fouling.

Joint litter and dog warden patrols are being undertaken, and the problem is now so bad an anti-dog fouling campaign is being rolled out across 147 schools, the meeting was told.

Read More

Ask Pete the Vet: Why is my dog eating poop and how can I stop him?

More in this section

Man in his 60s dies in farm accident in West Cork Man in his 60s dies in farm accident in West Cork
Gardaí appeal for information on teen missing from Waterford Gardaí appeal for information on teen missing from Waterford
Doolin Coastguard unit reconstituted following dispute  Doolin Coastguard unit reconstituted following dispute 
dog foulingOrganisation: Kerry County Council
<p>Several businesses in the VQ, the former Victorian Quarter centred on MacCurtain St, have pooled resources to fund a new role to promote the area as a day and night-time destination. Picture: Gerard McCarthy</p>

Historic Cork City streets to retire 'Victorian Quarter' tag

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

  • 10
  • 14
  • 28
  • 32
  • 38
  • 41
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices