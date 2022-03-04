Man in his 60s dies in farm accident in West Cork

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are set to launch an investigation following the death of a man in his 60s on a farm at Drimoleague in West Cork on Thursday.
It is understood the man may have fallen into a slurry pit. Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene. They recovered the body of the man shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday.
The body of the deceased was taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place. A file will be prepared for the coroner and an inquest will be held at a later date. The man has yet to be named.
Meanwhile, the majority of fatal farm accidents involve incidents with livestock, accidents with machinery and falls.
In 2020, there were 20 farming-related deaths recorded with the HSA. The last 10 years have seen a total of 210 deaths on farms and in forestry, with 43% of these deaths involving tractors.
The death rate on Irish farms has fluctuated considerably in recent years. 2017 showed the highest number of farm-related deaths followed in 2018 with the lowest number, while 2019 and 2020 have seen a stabilisation in figures.