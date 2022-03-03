Limerick family devastated by house fire 'overwhelmed' by support from local community 

A family that was devastated by a house fire in Limerick have opened up about the support they have received from their community as they attempt to return to “some kind of normality”.

During Storm Franklin, a fire destroyed the O’Shaughnessy home in Ballyhahill, Co Limerick, and left the family with nothing but the clothes on their back.

Tony and his wife Margaret were at home with two of their four children, 12-year-old Evan and 15-year-old Adam, when a fire started in the home they built almost 20 years ago.

The fire, which they believe was caused by a lightning strike, started in the attic.

Their older children, Jack and Finnan, were away in college at the time.

Almost two weeks on, Tony said they are still “getting through it day by day”.

“There’s a lot to take in and there’s a lot to do. The priority is to make sure that the kids are alright as well because it’s a big shock for them,” he said.

The family have been “overwhelmed” by the response from people within their local community and their generosity.

An online fundraiser set up by a local group has so far accumulated over €76,000.

But even beyond Ballyhahill, people have been in touch with the family, asking what they can do to help.

The home of Margaret and Tony O’Shaughnessy Ballyhahill, Co Limerick, following a devastating fire.

Following the fire, a neighbour came to Tony and his wife and offered them the keys to a property where they are staying temporarily while they figure out what they will do next.

“[They] said you can move in there for a few weeks or whatever until you get yourselves sorted. Not a bat of an eyelid," Mr O’ Shaughnessy said.

With Evan and Adam now back to school, neighbours and a local shop have also ensured the pair have uniforms while their schools have helped to provide the books they need.

“The community in Ballyhahill has just been fantastic," he continued.

Everyone around us just wants to help us in any way they can and it’s just fantastic. It’s sort of hard to believe.

At the moment, he and his wife are doing their best to stay positive, particularly for their kids.

“It’s hard on them as well so we have to keep trying to be positive. There are bad days as well — just even the simple things,” Mr O’ Shaughnessy explained.

On several occasions, his wife has accidentally driven in the direction of what was their family home “thinking she’s going home”.

Some of the damage to the house.

“She shouldn’t be going that way because it isn’t there anymore and that’s really upset her," he said.

“The house was everything to her and she was a real homemaker.”

The return to school this week has brought “some kind of normality” back into the family’s lives.

“Although that probably will take some time,” Mr O’ Shaughnessy added.

However, the generosity they experienced has been been “mind-blowing” and the family is grateful that they made it out safely.

“It’s still a bit of a difficult journey but we’ll get through it. We’ve got to be positive," he added.