'We watched our house burn to the ground:' Limerick family share heartbreak following devastating fire

A family in Co Limerick have spoken of their heartbreak following a devastating fire during Storm Franklin that destroyed their family home and left them with nothing but the clothes on their back.

On Sunday afternoon, Margaret and Tony O’Shaughnessy in Ballyhahill, Co Limerick, discovered a devastating fire in the attic of their home which was out of control within minutes.

They believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike, with windy conditions on the day making things worse.

Margaret and Tony were at home with two of their four children, 12-year-old Evan and 15-year-old Adam when the fire started in the home they built almost 20 years ago.

Following the devastating fire, friends, family, neighbours and members of the local community have come together to create a committee with the aim of helping the family.

A fundraiser has already accumulated over €30,000 since Tuesday.

The O’ Shaughnessy family, Ballyhahill, Co Limerick. The family home went up in flames on Sunday amid Storm Franklin.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Tony O’Shaughnessy said they heard “a big bang” on Sunday evening which he described as sounding “like an explosion” before the lights went out.

“It felt like the house was shaking,” he said.

Mr O’Shaughnessy then smelled smoke and went upstairs to see what was happening. When he checked the attic, it was “engulfed in flames”.

The place was engulfed in flames. I was in shock and just ran down and told my wife to ring 999 and I grabbed a fire extinguisher.

However, it wasn’t making any difference.

“We ran around like headless chickens really in panic. I grabbed a bucket of water and went up the stairs again but by the time I got up the stairs, the place was just full of smoke and I was coughing and beginning to inhale it.”

The family got out of the house immediately and waited for the fire brigade to arrive and, thankfully, were uninjured.

"We just watched our house burn to the ground," Mr O’Shaughnessy

"We just ran out with the clothes on our backs. Adam didn’t even have a pair of shoes. He was out in his socks."

The fire services did their best to control the fire but due to weather conditions, the home was completely destroyed.

The family lost all of their memories in the house which Mr O’Shaughnessy described as their “pride and joy”.

“To watch the home you built, to watch my son … he’s 12, it’s his world. He turned to us and said: Dad, we’re homeless now, are we?”

“It’s just heartbreaking,” he added.

Now, the family is staying with a neighbour and are taking things “hour by hour, day by day”.

“We’re obviously still in shock about it and just trying to get our heads around everything and what we’re going to do and where we’re going to go,” Mr O’Shaughnessy said.

To donate, visit gofundme.com.