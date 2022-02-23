'We watched our house burn to the ground:' Limerick family share heartbreak following devastating fire

A fundraiser for the family has already accumulated over €30,000
'We watched our house burn to the ground:' Limerick family share heartbreak following devastating fire

The home of Margaret and Tony O’ Shaughnessy Ballyhahill, Co Limerick, following a devastating fire.

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 16:15
Maeve Lee

A family in Co Limerick have spoken of their heartbreak following a devastating fire during Storm Franklin that destroyed their family home and left them with nothing but the clothes on their back.

On Sunday afternoon, Margaret and Tony O’Shaughnessy in Ballyhahill, Co Limerick, discovered a devastating fire in the attic of their home which was out of control within minutes. 

They believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike, with windy conditions on the day making things worse.

Margaret and Tony were at home with two of their four children, 12-year-old Evan and 15-year-old Adam when the fire started in the home they built almost 20 years ago.

Following the devastating fire, friends, family, neighbours and members of the local community have come together to create a committee with the aim of helping the family.

fundraiser has already accumulated over €30,000 since Tuesday.

The O’ Shaughnessy family, Ballyhahill, Co Limerick. The family home went up in flames on Sunday amid Storm Franklin. 
The O’ Shaughnessy family, Ballyhahill, Co Limerick. The family home went up in flames on Sunday amid Storm Franklin. 

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Tony O’Shaughnessy said they heard “a big bang” on Sunday evening which he described as sounding “like an explosion” before the lights went out.

“It felt like the house was shaking,” he said.

Mr O’Shaughnessy then smelled smoke and went upstairs to see what was happening. When he checked the attic, it was “engulfed in flames”.

The place was engulfed in flames. I was in shock and just ran down and told my wife to ring 999 and I grabbed a fire extinguisher.

However, it wasn’t making any difference.

“We ran around like headless chickens really in panic. I grabbed a bucket of water and went up the stairs again but by the time I got up the stairs, the place was just full of smoke and I was coughing and beginning to inhale it.” 

The family got out of the house immediately and waited for the fire brigade to arrive and, thankfully, were uninjured.

"We just watched our house burn to the ground," Mr O’Shaughnessy

"We just ran out with the clothes on our backs. Adam didn’t even have a pair of shoes. He was out in his socks."

The fire services did their best to control the fire but due to weather conditions, the home was completely destroyed.
The fire services did their best to control the fire but due to weather conditions, the home was completely destroyed.

The family lost all of their memories in the house which Mr O’Shaughnessy described as their “pride and joy”.

“To watch the home you built, to watch my son … he’s 12, it’s his world. He turned to us and said: Dad, we’re homeless now, are we?” 

“It’s just heartbreaking,” he added.

Now, the family is staying with a neighbour and are taking things “hour by hour, day by day”.

“We’re obviously still in shock about it and just trying to get our heads around everything and what we’re going to do and where we’re going to go,” Mr O’Shaughnessy said.

To donate, visit gofundme.com.

Read More

Man charged with murder of Ashling Murphy further remanded in custody

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for information on teenager missing from Co Cork  Gardaí appeal for information on teenager missing from Co Cork 
Limerick to host first-ever autism-friendly St Patrick’s Day parade Limerick to host first-ever autism-friendly St Patrick’s Day parade
DENIS SCANNELL Plans to further boost Fort Camden as a Cork tourism destination
firehouse firefundraiserPlace: Limerick
<p>Members of Cork City Fire Brigade are among those on the scene. File Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Divers searching the water after car discovered in Cork's River Lee

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices