West Cork school to keep its early intervention autism unit 

Having reviewed the matter, the National Council for Special Education has now given approval to the school for the retention of the class for 2022/2023.

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 06:00
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

A West Cork school is to keep its pre-school early intervention autism unit after plans to scrap the support were dropped.

Campaigners, politicians, and parents had feared that the closure of an early intervention class in Kilbrittain National School would be the "first casualty" of a phased nationwide policy change.

The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) recently contacted the school to advise that it had “re-designated” its early intervention class for toddlers to an additional autism spectrum disorders (ASD) special class for older children.

This would have increased the number of ASD special classes in the school to three from the current two classes. However, it would have left the school with no early intervention class from next September despite the fact they have enough children enrolled for next year.

It is understood that, having reviewed the matter, the NCSE has now given approval to the school for the retention of the class for 2022/2023.

New special class

In addition, a new special class is being opened by the school to cater for children transitioning from this year’s early intervention class.

"This decision was taken following consideration of the needs of the area and the capacity of the school to make the additional provision," a spokesperson said.

It followed consultation with the school management.

Adam Harris, CEO of Ireland's National Autism Charity, AsIAm, had sought an urgent meeting with Education Minister Norma Foley after it emerged that the pre-school unit was to be closed.

"We know, right across this country, there's a real shortage of appropriate supports for autistic children," he said.

"We're talking about people not being able to access therapies for [up to] seven years."

