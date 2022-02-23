Limerick to host first-ever autism-friendly St Patrick’s Day parade

ASD Ireland have teamed up with festival organisers to ensure those with sensory issues can enjoy the day
Macnas make their way down O'Connell Street in the St Patricks Day parade in Limerick in 2014.  Picture: Sean Curtin Fusionshooters.

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 12:49
Rebecca Laffan

Limerick is to host its first-ever autism spectrum disorder (ASD) friendly St Patrick’s Day celebrations next month, with a designated seating area and sensory room available along the long-awaited parade route.

The first parade in two years since being postponed due to the pandemic, ASD Ireland have teamed up with festival organisers to ensure those with sensory issues can enjoy the day.

A mobile sensory room as well as a designated covered safe seating area for those with autism and their families will be set up at the O’Connell Monument, with wristband access to the areas available to request online.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the city’s streets on March 17 as the parade, led by members of the Limerick All-Ireland senior hurling championship panel as the year’s Grand Marshal, begins at midday on O’Connell Street.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “I’m delighted that we are seeing a return of the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival to the streets of Limerick after a two-year break."

The excitement is growing among participants, and it will be great for us to celebrate our national holiday and our culture in such a unique way.

“I’m also pleased that those with sensory issues will be able to enjoy the festival, as the Council in partnership with ASD Ireland are providing a special area for people with autism and their families."

Mr Butler added that this is another way that Limerick is reflecting the theme of this year’s parade of Belonging and Identity.

Dr Pippa Little, arts officer with Limerick City and County Council, said: “We are delighted that our festival highlights, the parade, and band championship are truly inclusive for all.

“We are working with ASD Ireland to ensure that all members of the community can enjoy the events equally.” 

Limerick will also host the 50th International Band Championship on March 20, with the designated seating area provided by ASD Ireland also available to book for the day.

