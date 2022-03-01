Man arrested after €25,000 worth of drugs seized in Togher

The seizure was made shortly before 10pm on Monday following the search of a residence in the Togher area
Suspected cannabis herb estimated to be worth €12,480 and amphetamines with a value of €12,600 were discovered by Gardaí in an attic.

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 16:04
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after more than €25,000 worth of drugs was seized by Gardaí in Cork. 

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said that the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí added.

