Man arrested after €25,000 worth of drugs seized in Togher

A man has been arrested after more than €25,000 worth of drugs was seized by Gardaí in Cork.
The seizure was made shortly before 10pm on Monday following the search of a residence in the Togher area.
Suspected cannabis herb estimated to be worth €12,480 and amphetamines with a value of €12,600 were discovered by Gardaí in an attic.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Gardaí said that the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí added.