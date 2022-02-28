Renowned UCC historian John A Murphy dies, aged 95

Tributes have been paid following the death of renowned historian and former independent senator, Professor John A Murphy. He was 95.

Prof. Murphy, who began lecturing in University College Cork’s Department of History in 1960 and became Professor of Irish History in 1971, a chair he held until his retirement in 1990, and who was a member of Seanad Eireann from 1977 to 1992, took a leading part in public debate on Ireland's historical and political values throughout his academic career.

He became well known for his commentary on current affairs, especially on Northern Ireland, and at a local level he was known for his love of the Irish language, literature and song. He also wrote The College: A History of Queen's University College Cork, 1845-1995, and University College Cork: A Portrait in Words and Images.

He was conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Literature in 2001 by the National University of Ireland in recognition of his contribution to academic and public life.

He was named Cork 'Person of the Year' for 2005, beating off strong competition from All-Ireland-winning captain Seán Óg Ó Hailpín and rip-off Ireland campaigner Eddie Hobbs.

Prof. John A. Murphy (centre) at the Cork Person of the year awards in 2005 with two other nominees John X. Miller (left) and Sean Og O'hAilpin. Photo: Larry Cummins

John A, as he was known to friends, was honoured by UCC in January 2017, on the occasion of his 90th birthday, with the unveiling of a bronze portrait bust, commissioned from a cast of a sculpture by his friend Seamus Murphy, to mark his immense contribution to the university over the decades.

“The statue is lovely but it also has peculiar connotations because it was done in 1973 and so I feel like Dorian Gray in reverse,” he said at the time.

It’s a very youthful and elegant statue and I like to think there are some resemblances to the present John A Murphy.”

He was described at the time as a fearless public intellectual who had made an extraordinary contribution to UCC.

“When this bust is on permanent display, it will be a reminder of an exceptional contribution by a great college man, but also of the value of community which he embodied and celebrated,” guests at the celebration were told.

The then-president of UCC, Michael Murphy, described the Macroom native as “an institution within our institution” who created much of the college’s history, as well as writing it.

Professor John A Murphy, a Macroom native, has been described as “an institution within our institution”. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

On the night, Prof. Murphy voiced his concerns about overemphasis in university life on performance in rankings at the expense of teaching and learning.

He also expressed sorrow at what he described as the return of a kind of clerical censorship, “a new puritanism” in which students and some teachers seek to tell others of their juvenile propensities.

He said it was important that students were not limited in their freedom of expression but he feared that puritanism among students and some well-meaning staff was as limiting as the religious conservatism that existed in UCC in the mid-20th century.