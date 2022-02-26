Gardaí seek assistance in tracing 15-year-old missing from Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Johnny Foley who has been missing from Togher, Co Cork since Thursday.
Johnny is described as being 5’ 9” in height of slim build with short brown hair.
When last seen, he was wearing an all-black tracksuit and an Under Armour Jacket.
The 15-year-old has been missing from the Spur Hill area of Togher, Co Cork, since Thursday, 24 February.
Anyone with information on Johnny’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.