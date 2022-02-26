Gardaí seek assistance in tracing 15-year-old missing from Cork

Gardaí seek assistance in tracing 15-year-old missing from Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Johnny Foley who has been missing from the Spur Hill area of Togher, Co Cork, since Thursday, 24 February 2022.

Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 22:04
Maeve Lee

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Johnny Foley who has been missing from Togher, Co Cork since Thursday.

Johnny is described as being 5’ 9” in height of slim build with short brown hair. 

When last seen, he was wearing an all-black tracksuit and an Under Armour Jacket.

Johnny Foley has been missing from the Spur Hill area of Togher, Co Cork, since Thursday, 24 February 2022.
Johnny Foley has been missing from the Spur Hill area of Togher, Co Cork, since Thursday, 24 February 2022.

The 15-year-old has been missing from the Spur Hill area of Togher, Co Cork, since Thursday, 24 February.

Anyone with information on Johnny’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Ireland stock GSOC appeals for information following man's death in Limerick
Tributes paid as hero Det. Garda Ben O’Sullivan dies 26 years after IRA shooting in Adare Tributes paid as hero Det. Garda Ben O’Sullivan dies 26 years after IRA shooting in Adare
€1m Lotto Plus ticket sold in West Cork town €1m Lotto Plus ticket sold in West Cork town
Missing people
Garda stock

Man, 60s, killed in crash in Cork village

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 8
  • 16
  • 33
  • 36
  • 39
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices