Ukrainian flag to fly above Cork City Hall in show of solidarity

Similar gestures have taken place all over Europe
Ukrainian flag to fly above Cork City Hall in show of solidarity

A Ukrainian national flag waves over the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The Ukrainian flag will be flown above Cork’s City Hall on Friday. Picture: AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 20:49
Eoin English

The Ukrainian flag will be flown above Cork’s City Hall on Friday as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine following Thursday’s invasion by Russia.

Similar gestures have taken place all over Europe, with landmark buildings illuminated in blue and yellow and flags flown in solidarity.

The historic building on Anglesea St will later on Friday be illuminated in blue and yellow in a gesture which will last nightly for at least a week, Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher said.

“The incursion we witnessed today by Russian forces was akin to what happened to Poland in 1939,” he said.

Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher, Ukrainian Ambassador Gerasko Larysa, and Cork City Council deputy chief executive Brian Geaney.
Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher, Ukrainian Ambassador Gerasko Larysa, and Cork City Council deputy chief executive Brian Geaney.

“It is a very worrying time, geopolitically, to be on the brink of war just over 80 years since the end of the war in Europe to end all wars.

“I have asked that the Ukrainian flag be flown alongside the tricolour above City Hall tomorrow and that the building’s lighting system would light up blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.” 

Mr Kelleher met the Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland, Gerasko Larysa, during a courtesy visit to City Hall last November.

Read More

Micheál Martin: Ireland will 'do whatever we can' to help Ukrainians in their hour of need

More in this section

'Cocaine supermarket' in Limerick continues to operate despite garda raids 'Cocaine supermarket' in Limerick continues to operate despite garda raids
Divers search the water after car discovered in Cork's River Lee Divers search the water after car discovered in Cork's River Lee
'We watched our house burn to the ground': Limerick family share heartbreak following devastating fire 'We watched our house burn to the ground': Limerick family share heartbreak following devastating fire
#UkraineRussian invasionUkrainian flagPlace: Cork City Hall
<p>A Cork Lotto player has officially become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire after winning the top prize of €1 million in Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw</p>

Cork player becomes latest Lotto millionaire 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices