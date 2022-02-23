Gardaí appeal for information on teenager missing from Co Cork 

Tobiasz Rogolski, 16, has been missing from the Ballyvolane area since the evening of Thursday, February 17.
Gardaí appeal for information on teenager missing from Co Cork 

Have you seen Tobiasz Rogolski?

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 12:25

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Co Cork.

Tobiasz Rogolski, 16, has been missing from the Ballyvolane area since the evening of Thursday, February 17.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build and brown hair.

When last seen, Tobiasz was wearing a purple and black North Face jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Tobiasz's whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read More

'He literally ruined me': Woman swindled out of life savings by boyfriend

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Plans to further boost Fort Camden as a Cork tourism destination
East Cork home and café plan too close to graveyard, objectors claim East Cork home and café plan too close to graveyard, objectors claim
Milan Italy 25 july 2018 Mark Lanegan live at Trip Music Festival 2018 at Triennale Credit: Roberto Finizio/Alamy Live News US singer Mark Lanegan dies at home in Killarney aged 57
Gardaí appeal for information on teenager missing from Co Cork 

Limerick to host first-ever autism-friendly St Patrick’s Day parade

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices