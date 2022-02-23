East Cork home and café plan too close to graveyard, objectors claim

Community and residents groups in Carrigtwohill are seeking to block the development of almost 40 new homes and a café near the centre of the east Cork town because of its proximity to a graveyard.

Carrigtwohill Community Council (CCC) is one of several parties to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for the development of 38 apartments and a café with an outdoor seating area at Station Road, Carrigtwohill, by the building firm, Compass Homes.

Other appellants include the Castleview Residents’ Association as well as individual residents in the area.

Compass Homes also plans to demolish two existing buildings on the 0.3-hectare site to develop the apartment block of up to five storeys.

CCC said the proposal had caused huge upset in the community as it was located next to St Mary’s Graveyard just off the main street.

It said the proposed housing scheme would “alter entirely the atmosphere in and around the graveyard area" and "would cause an important and modest-sized place of tranquillity for an ever-growing population to be overlooked by apartments and a café".

Proposed scheme would diminish community facility

It expressed dismay that a significant community facility would be diminished to facilitate a private development.

The council, affiliated to Muintir na Tíre, said it has been particularly concerned in recent years about retaining sufficient green areas and amenity facilities for the fast-growing population of Carrigtwohill.

It claimed the increase in population from 1,400 in 2002 to a projected 15,000 by 2031 presented significant challenges and would place Carrigtwohill in the unique position in all of Cork of “being a community comprised of a majority of people who do not know each other and have no connection with each other”.

CCC also criticised 19 parking spaces and claimed the design of the building was “out of keeping” with the character of the area.

It pointed out that there is an empty five-storey apartment block at Castlelake in Carrigtwohill for which planning permission was granted almost 20 years ago by both the council and An Bord Pleanála when CCC had opposed it on the basis there was no demand for such accommodation in the town.

Although its objections “fell on deaf ears”, CCC claimed the fact that the building remained idle proved it had been correct.

A ruling by An Bord Pleanála on the appeal is due before the end of June 2022.