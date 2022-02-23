Plans to further boost Fort Camden as a Cork tourism destination

Plans have been drawn up to increase visitor numbers at a coastal fort in Cork harbour, which include a new app for self-guided tours, upgrading some buildings and creating picnic areas in its moat.

John Forde — who heads a company formed by Cork County Council to oversee the running of Camden/Fort Meagher in Crosshaven — has outlined a series of measures planned to increase footfall at the site.

While the coastal fort has become somewhat of a poor relation to Spike Island in terms of investment, Mr Forde pointed out there were ambitious plans in train to make it a more popular tourist destination.

Funding has been applied for under two Government schemes to enhance the facility. If successful, this will also see an upgrade of its visitor website and interpretive signs, better toilet facilities and the installation of seating and handrails along its 'Bright Tunnel', which featured heavily during the RTÉ series Ultimate Hell Week, run by former members of the Defence Forces' elite Army Ranger Wing.

The second part of that series, which again features the fort, is set to be screened on RTÉ next month.

Government funding

Mr Forde told members of the Carrigaline Municipal District Council, which oversees the Crosshaven area, that Government funding had been applied for to waterproof the roofs of three buildings to be used as exhibition areas and that money was also being sought for landscaping, improved lighting and the creation of a new viewing area on the harbour's edge.

He said the addition of new lighting would allow for more year-round visiting, as it is primarily open at present during the summer months only.

It is also hoped to improve the 'zig-zag' walkway down to the harbour from the southern side of the fort and to tender for a private contractor to operate its tea rooms on a seven-day-week basis.

Mr Forde said they were also hoping to appoint a full-time operations manager who will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the fort and in planning for more events there to bring in extra footfall and revenue.

The fort will open this year later than usual, on May 28, as there's a 'hush-hush' offer under consideration to rent it out to a company.

Mr Forde didn't specify publicly what this entailed but added it was “worth delaying for” as the revenue from it was badly need to help its regeneration.

Normally, the fort opens at the weekends from late April.

Mr Forde added they also hope to employ a marketing company to promote what the fort has to offer and get a curator to archive the massive and varied amount of artefacts housed on the site.