Parents of Cork student who died in tragic blowhole fall praise friends who tried to save him

“You loved Conor, that is so obvious, and he loved you. You have to remember the beautiful days we had, and cherish the lives we have…Guys, I cannot explain the love I have for ye and how well I wish ye in your futures.”

Those were the moving words of the mother of the late Conor King, the 22-year-old Douglas student who died last April after falling through a blowhole at Garretstown in West Cork.

Maura King was speaking to her son’s friends, many of whom had gathered at the inquest into Conor’s death at the coroner’s court in Bandon.

The inquest heard how, on April 24, a day of camping, surfing, and music between the group of long-time friends, many since the earliest days of secondary school, had turned from one of joy into the most terrible of tragedies.

Conor fell around 50 feet through a blowhole after taking a few steps backwards as the friends were having a party at the popular location. He would have died almost instantly from severe head and other injuries, according to assistant state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Eamon and Maura King at Bandon District Court at the inquest into their son's death. Picture: Denis Boyle

The Munster Technological University (MTU) student had been surfing at the popular spot that day, before camping with around a dozen of his friends. The group had been enjoying a few drinks and a fire as the evening grew darker. They did not realise how close they were to the blowhole.

Although there was a full moon, it was otherwise pitch black, multiple witnesses told the court. After 11pm, Conor and a handful of others were engaged in horseplay and banter before he took a few steps backwards.

He then disappeared, vanishing before the group without a sound. They realised he had fallen down the blowhole, and onto the rocks below.

Witnesses said that the silence indicated that he had suffered severe injuries, but that did not stop some of the group from trying to save him.

One of the group, Gary Barrett, was hailed by gardaí, the coastguard, the coroner, and Conor’s parents for his incredible bravery in trying to rescue and resuscitate his friend, despite exhaustion and hypothermia setting in as he performed CPR.

Mr Barrett stripped to his underwear and climbed to the area where Conor had fallen, performing CPR for 40 minutes before rescue services arrived and took over.

Even when the coastguard and emergency services were moving Conor from the scene, Gary wanted to stay with him until he was assured his friend was in the best hands.

Mr Barrett was suffering from exposure and hypothermia from the waves that kept coming in, but refused to leave his friend until he was assured he could do no more.

Coastguard member Eamon Barry told the court that in all his years of service, he had seen many acts of courage, but that Gary Barrett was "truly heroic" and showed "amazing bravery".

Eamon and Maura King, with their daughter Aine, at Bandon District Court at the inquest into their son's death. Picture: Denis Boyle

Conor’s father Eamonn told the group of friends after the coroner’s court reached a verdict of accidental death that he was comforted that his son was with his band of brothers the night he died.

“You were good friends to Conor. Most importantly, I’m glad he had fun on the night. Look after yourselves,” he said to the group, who were clearly moved by the King family’s expression of solidarity.

Coroner Frank O’Connell said that everyone was blameless in the situation, as they had all gone about their day and night having fun.

The blowhole was a danger, he said, recommending that it be closed off or made safe by Cork County Council and the relevant authorities.

"It shouldn't be there at all. The danger needs to be highlighted. It is not a place for people to be camping."