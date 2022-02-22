Corkman appeals for daughter's stolen horsebox to be returned

A man from Cork is appealing for information on a stolen horse box which is much loved by his daughter who has ADHD.

James Coakley said the horsebox was stolen late at the weekend from his yard in Blarney. It belonged to his daughter, Jill, and it was bought for their pony.

James said he had been away and after making a few phone calls he realised it had been stolen, causing huge upset for Jill.

"That, to me, was heartbreaking," he said.

The horse box was only something "simple" that hadn't cost much but it had meant a huge amount to Jill. Speaking to the 96FM Opinion Line, James said he is hoping someone might have information on it.

He described it as a blue Ifor Williams horsebox, adding that it is a 505 model. He said that it is a double axel box that could fit two horses.

James said they are hoping to get it back due to its sentimental value for Jill.

"I've never seen anyone get such a kick out of it."

He said that Jill had been devastated when their dog died but getting the pony and horsebox "turned the whole thing around". James said if anyone had any information that could shed light on the missing item it would be appreciated.

James said they are hoping to get the horse box back due to its sentimental value for his daughter Jill.

"Any little thing would be really, really appreciated."

He added if someone wanted to leave it somewhere and ring the Gardaí about it or "leave it somewhere public where we can get it, that's fine with me too". He added it can be left somewhere and there would be nothing more said about it.

The missing horsebox is causing Jill "to be down on herself," James added, saying it "would break your heart". He said friends of his have offered spare horse boxes to replace the missing one but James said he would really appreciate it if he could get their own one back.

Gardaí confirmed to the Irish Examiner that they "attended an incident of theft" in the Loughane area of Blarney at the weekend. "No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing," a statement revealed.