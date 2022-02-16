State's biggest ever school project for Carrigtwohill gets go-ahead

The Department of Education has announced a major step forward for two long-awaited school builds in Carrigtwohill and Mallow.

The department has issued letters of intent to preferred tenderers of the Carrigtwohill School Complex and the rebuild project of the Patrician Academy, Mallow.

The Carrigtwohill project will be the largest investment in the State’s history in a joint primary/post-primary hub. It will provide a 1,000 pupil post primary school, along with two 24 classroom primary schools, with three special education bases in each school.

The Patrician Academy in Mallow will be rebuilding a section of the school which had to be demolished after a devastating fire in 2016. The new three-story extension will include a technology suite with two woodwork rooms.

When the Department of Education receives all necessary documentation from tenderers, it can issue letters of acceptance to allow contractors to get on site.

Lorraine O’Connell, spokesperson for the Carrigtwohill Schools Community Group said there has been “Trojan work” to get to this stage, going back 20 years.

“It's a fantastic achievement. This is going to change the landscape of education in East Cork, and hopefully it's the start of more,” she said.

Carrigtwohill Community College opened its doors in 2016, with the intention that its students would be moved from temporary classrooms in Fota Business Park to their new state-of-the-art school building in three years.

“Children that started in Carrigtwohill Community College, their parents put the faith in that they would have their school in three years. They are now in Leaving Cert. It's disappointing for them, but we can all see that this is so progressive for us, it's such a massive announcement,” she added.

Principal of the Patrician Academy Elaine O’Regan said they were “over the moon”.

“It's a step in the right direction. Everybody in the community and parents alike will be delighted. It's been six long years, our Leaving Certs here don't know any better, they've been taught on the other side of a curtain or in a changing room, so for them it's bittersweet as they're heading out the door, but we’re all delighted,” she said.

Welcoming the news, Cork East Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor said the people of Carrigtwohill and Mallow have “been waiting a very long time for this good news”.

“I wish to thank the schools’ principals, the boards of management of both schools and the parents’ associations who have worked extremely hard to get this result,” he said.

He urged contractors to accept tender and get works under way "as a matter of urgency" to address ongoing school capacity issues in East Cork.