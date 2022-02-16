Funeral for Wiktor Chojecki, 12, to take place in Limerick tomorrow

Balloons left in the Square, Newcastle West, Co Limerick in memory of Wiktor Chojecki. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 16:25
Ryan O’Rourke

A funeral for 12-year-old Wiktor Chojecki is to take place in Limerick tomorrow. The child was killed in a car crash last Friday morning.

Over €8,000 in donations has been raised in 48 hours to support Wiktor's family after a family friend set up a fundraiser.

Wiktor, from Newcastle West, Co Limerick, was killed while driving his family car which collided with a truck at 2am last Friday, just outside the village of Adare.

Wiktor was the sole occupant of the car. The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 40s was said to be badly shaken but did not require hospital treatment.

The fundraiser was started by Dominika Hogan, a friend of Wiktor’s parents, Ewa and Bartosz.

It has raised more than €8,000 already, four times its starting goal of €2,000.

In a message attached to the GoFundMe page, Ms Hogan thanked those who offered their support.

“As we all know by now, the tragic circumstances that had occurred over the weekend, a little man has lost his life. We are trying to make things a little easier for the family by raising funds to go towards funeral costs,” said Ms Hogan.

“Furthermore, to help our friends through what's going to be a very tough road ahead, any donations will be really appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Meanwhile, a local, family-run shop, has also offered their hand in helping.

Sheahan’s Store in Newcastle West set up a donation box in their shop, with the proceeds going towards the GoFundMe set up by Ms Hogan.

Wiktor's funeral will take place in Newcastle West tomorrow, coming a number of days after a vigil was held in the town's square, to mourn the passing of the young boy. A crowd of over 300 gathered to release balloons in honour of Wiktor and to show their support for the family.

Donations can be made to the fundraising effort here: 

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-wiktors-family?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3sh0bRTNlrJ-NqCHQ2gUFRUsIKb_6vf6kQu-rXfe3sGgoUMy2tUiSP5SE

'The community is devastated': Limerick vigil in memory of 12-year-old killed in crash

