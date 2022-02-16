Developer appeals decision to block 93 homes in Clonakilty 

A property development firm is to appeal a decision to reject its plans for almost 100 new homes in Clonakilty, Co Cork, despite being informed by Irish Water that it is not in a position to offer a water supply to the proposed development.

Cloncastle Development has submitted an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the recent ruling by Cork County Council to refuse it planning permission for the development of 93 houses and a creche on a 4.2-hectare site at The Miles on the outskirts of the West Cork town.

The company has a masterplan for the site involving a total of 114 houses which, it indicated, it would hope to develop over three phases.

Council planners turned down Cloncastle’s application on the basis that the proposed development would be premature because of the existing deficiencies and capacity constraints of the public water system in Clonakilty.

The company pointed out that it had been informed by Irish Water in 2018 that water supply and sewerage connections to the site were feasible.

However, Irish Water stated that its position in 2018 position did not reflect the current situation as upgrade works would be required to Clonakilty’s public water supply to provide additional capacity.

Irish Water said it had no plans to carry out such an upgrade within the lifetime of any planning permission that might be granted for the site.

However, Cloncastle said the utility company had signalled that it might be possible to carry out upgrade works within the next 10 years and it was seeking a 10-year permission on that basis.

The company has proposed phasing delivery of the housing scheme by building 15 to 20 units per annum until the Irish Water network can cater for the full development.

A ruling by An Bord Pleanála on Cloncastle’s appeal is due by mid-June.

Development threatened

Meanwhile, another development firm, Castle Rock Homes has warned that an “unduly onerous” condition imposed by Cork County Council could threaten its masterplan for a major new housing development in Bandon.

The company is seeking to overturn a condition imposed by the local authority which required it to reduce its plans for 65 new homes in Bandon by six units which is the first phase of a larger housing development in the area.

The council approved the company’s plans for the proposed development of houses and apartments on a 3.5 hectare at Knockbrogan, Bandon but stipulated six homes should be omitted in order to provide for additional open space and tree planting.

In its appeal, Castle Rock claims the condition is “unjustified, unduly onerous and presents potential implications for the future development of the remainder of the masterplan lands to the east.”

Following concerns raised by council planners, Castle Rock dropped its plans for a creche as part of the development as well as lowering the proposed height of duplexes from 3 to 2½ stories.

Castle Rock said it looked forward to delivering quality family accommodation to meet the current housing shortage in Bandon.

A decision on the appeal is also due by mid-June.