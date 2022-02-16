Revealed: Average house price on Cork's southside now over €340,000

House prices rose by 14.4% nationally in 2021 and are now nearing the peaks seen in the Celtic Tiger era. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 12:14
Sean Murray

House prices rose by 14.4% nationally in 2021 and are nearing the peaks seen in the Celtic Tiger, with the average price of a house in the Cork southside eircode now standing at €342,460.

Prices are rising faster outside of Dublin, up 15.4% in the 12 months to December 2021 according to the Central Statistics Office’s latest Property Price Index.

Property prices are now just 4% off their highest ever level in 2007, prior to the economic crash.

Since reaching their lowest point in early 2013, property prices have more than doubled, rising by 114%.

The highest increase last year could be found in border counties, where house prices rose 23.7%. This was followed by the south-east where prices rose 19.1%.

In December 2021, 5,170 homes purchased at market prices were filed with Revenue. This was an increase of 3.6% compared to the same time in 2020. 22.4% of the homes sold in December were new builds.

Highest prices

Households paid a median price of €280,000 for a residential property in the 12 months to December.

The lowest median price paid was €130,000 in Longford, while the highest was €595,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

When it comes to average prices, Kinsale was the most expensive place to buy in Cork by eircode with a mean selling price of €432,819. This eircode (P17) was the third most expensive place to buy a home in the country outside of Dublin.

The Ballincollig eircode had an average price of €358,670 while Cork’s northside had an average price of €279,149.

The most expensive eircode in the country was Dublin 4, with an average price of €891,965. This was followed by A96 Glenageary at €832,746 and Dublin 6 at €819,522.

The least expensive eircode to buy a house in was H23 Clones with a mean price of €104,471.

