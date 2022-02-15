Dáil hears harrowing accounts of people struggling with cost of living

The harrowing personal accounts of induvial and families who are struggling to pay rent, heating bills and to put food on the table and fuel in the car have been raised in the Dáil.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said that over the weekend she had asked people to share their cost of living stories and within "a matter of hours" almost 1,000 people had replied.

"These are stories of extortionate rent, of cold homes, of struggling to put food on the table and fuel in the car, and of unaffordable insurance and childcare. These are stories of hardship and worry, which are pushing families to the edge."

Among the examples given, was of that of 'Kieran' who said he and his partner have respectable jobs "but our apartment is an ice box, we have to choose between food and my daughter's medicine or heat. Our daughter wears two pairs of PJ's during the day and two at night while covered in two or three blankets to keep warm. We can't afford childcare so my parents babysit. It's impossible to get on the housing market. I feel guilty every night."

Eamonn told her that "after paying utility bills, it is then a toss-up between food and rent, while Anna said: "My ESB bill was near €400. The Government credit isn't worth the paper it's printed on. What about the cost of my petrol? My rent? This government has left me behind."

Supports criticised

Ms McDonald said the Government measures announced last week would not make "a dent" for the people she listed and said people cannot wait until October's budget for further supports.

"The house is on fire now. Workers and families cannot wait seven months for a fire brigade that might never come," Ms McDonald told the Dáil.

Responding, the Taoiseach said changes to the drug payment scheme were "deliberately targeted at families with significant medical bills," such as Kieran's.

He added: "We all know people are suffering the brunt of the current inflationary cycle. Everybody knows that.

"Inflation has gone up dramatically all over the world. The difference between the Deputy's party and the Government is that we are doing something concrete and substantial about it."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin's Finance spokesman brought forward a motion urging the Government to protect renters and homebuyers by ending tax advantages for to investment funds.

At a time when families are struggling with the rising cost of living, Mr Doherty said these investment funds enjoy tax advantages and exemptions that are pushing up rents and locking struggling homebuyers out of the housing market.