Woman claims Cork solicitor repeatedly facilitated forging of her signature 

A Cork solicitor has been accused of lying and having “erroneously, wrongly and deliberately claimed to have witnessed a signature of a person who was not there”.

At a disciplinary tribunal, it emerged the solicitor had legally witnessed a woman signing 18 company documents on separate occasions, despite only ever meeting her once.

The woman has claimed the solicitor or others in his practice facilitated the forging of her signature on 22 occasions over 14 years. She had been a minority shareholder and director in a property company run by her husband and had no knowledge her signature was affixed to documents to do with bank loans and buying and selling property.

The solicitor accepts her signature was forged but claims he had no knowledge of it. Neither he nor the complainant can be named at this juncture.

On Tuesday, the solicitor said the woman’s husband would bring documents into his office to have them signed and there was no requirement under the regulations as he understood it for the two to sign simultaneously in his presence.

“They were residing together in the one house and I assumed that he communicated with her in relation to what he was doing as a normal husband and wife would do,” he told the tribunal.

“He [the husband] would bring me in documents signed by himself and his wife and I had no reason to know she was not signing them. He acted wrongly. He concealed that from his wife and he concealed it from me.”

The couple has since divorced, the tribunal heard.

Under cross examination, Maura McNally SC for the woman, asked him did he know what the word "witnessing" meant.

“You are a solicitor, you are signing a piece of paper that says ‘witness’. That means I am here, I am present, I have seen it, I will be able to stand up and swear I have seen it. And you cannot do that in respect of any single one of these documents that are forged,” Ms McNally said.

The solicitor said in relation to the conveyancing documents he didn’t believe he had to be present and in relation to the bank documents he thought the signature was genuine.

“You have erroneously, wrongly and deliberately claimed to have witnessed a signature of a person who was not there,” Ms McNally said.

The solicitor replied he had no reason to believe the signature was not genuine. It was further put to the witness that one of the documents with the forged signature involved providing a personal guarantee of €130,000 for a bank loan. The solicitor repeated he had no reason to doubt the signature was genuine.

The hearing will resume on April 6.