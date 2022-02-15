UL wants to designate part of campus as Strategic Development Zone

The university, together with Clare County Council, has formally applied for the designation for roughly 100 acres of land on the Clare side of the campus
UL wants to designate part of campus as Strategic Development Zone

Pat Dowling, chief executive of Clare County Council, said the proposed SDZ 'will be an environment with high-quality placemaking providing for a full range of education, research, living, working, and recreational spaces integrated within the university campus environment'. Picture: True Media

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 13:59
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

The University of Limerick is formally seeking to designate the Clare side of its campus as an economic Strategic Development Zone (SDZ), which would see it develop further into the county.

The university, together with Clare County Council, has formally applied for the designation for roughly 100 acres of land through a new designated activity company, the UL and Clare Economic Development Agency.

The move comes after the elected members of the local authority voted unanimously to seek the designation.

Professor Kerstin Mey, UL president, and Pat Dowling, chief executive of the local authority, have since written to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to start the process. He will now consult with Limerick City and County Council, residents and other interested parties before making a decision.

It is anticipated the decision regarding the SDZ designation will be made by the Government in 2022. If granted, a two-year consultation on the SDZ will also take place.

Pat Dowling, chief executive of Clare County Council, said the proposed SDZ "will be an environment with high-quality placemaking providing for a full range of education, research, living, working, and recreational spaces integrated within the university campus environment".

Any development would be sensitive to the environment and serve as an example of a decarbonisation approach, according to UL.

“It is intended that this zone would be accessible and integrated with Limerick city and have sustainable transport links, including the re-development of the Errina canal link,” said Prof Mey.

The move comes "hand and glove with our commitments to the city", she added. At the beginning of the month, some students moved to UL's new city centre campus, a former derelict site. 

Last June, UL commissioned consultants KPMG to investigate the circumstances which saw the university acquire the Dunnes Stores site on Sarsfield’s Bridge for €8m in 2019 despite the same site being valued at just €3m in 2017.

Read More

UCC moves closer to developing 'pan-European university' with seven other institutions

More in this section

Cork City Council to stop using chemical-based weed killers Cork City Council to stop using chemical-based weed killers
'Dangerous situation' at Cork University Hospital as trolley numbers hit 16-year high 'Dangerous situation' at Cork University Hospital as trolley numbers hit 16-year high
Clarissa's Cause: Mum's campaign to exhume daughter takes step forward Clarissa's Cause: Mum's campaign to exhume daughter takes step forward
environmentOrganisation: University of Limerick
<p>Dermot and Dorothy Moynihan will be travelling to Ukraine to meet baby Luke who was born on Tuesday morning, five days early, in the city of Lviv.</p>

'Nothing will stop us from seeing our son': Kerry couple to travel to Ukraine to meet their baby

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 12, 2022

  • 6
  • 19
  • 30
  • 31
  • 33
  • 43
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices