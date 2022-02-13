Gardaí appeal for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Gurranabraher

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s were threatened at knifepoint by a man shortly after 7.30am on Boyce's Street
A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s were threatened at knifepoint by a man shortly after 7.30am on Boyce's Street.

Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 21:00
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Cork City are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Cork city in the Gurranabraher area early this morning.

The intruder left the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

The owners of the house were treated at the scene but their injuries are not described as life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any information and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Boyce's Street or neighbouring areas between 6.30am and 9am.

They are also appealing for any road users with video footage from the Gurranabraher area between those times to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.

