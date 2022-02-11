Cork City Council proposes hike in casual trading fees for first time since 1996

Casual trading fees in Cork’s historic Coal Quay market area are set to almost double under draft new by-laws which open for public consultation next week.

Several new casual trading areas are also set to be formally designated, including at Harley Street, in Blackrock Village and in some local parks, to regularise certain casual trading operations which were facilitated during the pandemic.

Cork City Council says the proposed increase in charges is the first raise since they were introduced in 1996. It insisted that if adopted, they still represent good value for money for the traders, with the fees ranging between a maximum of €11 and €15 a day, depending on the pitch.

Under the draft proposals, the annual fee for a standard single stall in the Cornmarket and Kyle St area will increase from €330 to €600. Traders at the Blackrock Market around the revamped pier area will also face a charge of €600.

An annual fee of €1,600 will apply to traders operating at Harley St, on the Clogheenmilcon walkway in Blarney, at the Harty’s Quay car park in Rochestown, on the Marina and at Murphy’s Farm in Bishopstown. Traders in Fitzgerald Park, Douglas Park, and Ballincollig Regional Park, will face an annual fee of €2,800.

Other charges will be in place if the city provides power, with other arrangements in place for festivals or special events. The council has now invited the public, traders, businesses and others to have their say on the proposals.

They were drawn up following consultation with "key stakeholders" and are informed by feedback from the summer casual trading scheme which ran last year in response to the pandemic, the council said.

“The rules for trading and the criteria for allocating pitches have all been updated and strengthened in order to promote the highest quality trading and ensure the vibrancy and viability of our markets and public spaces,” the council said in a statement.

“The new by-laws also aim to protect and enhance the historic Coal Quay Market area as a trading market.”

The city's current casual trading by-laws were adopted in 1996, and formally designate an area of Cornmarket Street and Kyle Street for casual trading - the only area within the city where casual trading is currently permitted.

The council also grants special event casual trading licences for traders and markets operating in conjunction with events and festivals in the city.

The demand for and the nature of casual trading in the city has changed considerably over the years, and increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, with an increase in requests for trading spots.

The council said casual trading can play a vital role in the city - animating the streets, increasing footfall and offering an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy everything from a cup of coffee to a gourmet street feast in an outdoor setting.

Submissions on the draft by-laws can be made the city council's website or in writing (and marked ‘By-Laws submission’) to the Administrative Officer, Property Services, Corporate Affairs & International Relations Directorate, Cork City Council, Civic Offices, Anglesea Street Cork, T12 T997, by March 25.