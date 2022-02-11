UCC moves closer to developing 'pan-European university' with seven other institutions

Cork is one step closer to a “pan-European university” where students, staff and researchers can study, train or work seamlessly across shared campuses and services spanning eight European countries.

University College Cork (UCC) has been awarded almost €445,000 from the Higher Education Authority (HEA) for its work in developing a new model of European education. Since 2020, UCC has been working with seven other universities to develop the European University of Post-Industrial Cities (UNIC).