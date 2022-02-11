'Glounthaune hasn't got the services' - Plans for new houses could 'swamp' Cork village

A village on the eastern outskirts of Cork City risks 'being swamped' by proposed housing developments and it hasn't got the amenities, facilities or general infrastructure to cope.

If the developments are completed, Glounthaune's population would become bigger than Millstreet or Kanturk. County councillors have expressed serious concerns about one proposal for 289 homes, which will be assessed by An Bord Pleanála, and others that are being lined up for the area by developers.

Their concerns will be included in a written report by council planners which will be provided to An Bord Pleanála. Council officials told a meeting of the Cobh Municipal District Council, which oversees Glounthaune, that the 289 units consist of 201 houses and 88 apartments.

The plan also includes a creche, and a commercial unit on the site. Green councillor Alan O'Connor said he was quite concerned about the scale of the project and the pressure it would put on local schools.

A walkway and cycleway are included in the project, connecting the development to the railway station. Mr O'Connor pointed out that sustainable travel is good, but added that the sloping land the homes are earmarked for wouldn't be conducive to this.

“Residents have raised concerns about construction traffic and potential for landslides and flooding. The sticking point for me is the scale is just massive,” he said.

Fine Gael councillor Sinead Sheppard said she was also “uneasy with the scale” of what's proposed.

“Glounthaune is under pressure. The amenities and facilities there are just not adequate to cope. Residents in the area are uneasy with it. There are not enough schools, doctors, etc. I'm concerned about the amount of extra traffic it would bring as well,” Ms Sheppard said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Sheila O'Callaghan said she has “grave concerns” about the lack of infrastructure in the area.

"Also, the gradient isn't for the faint-hearted. It would be fantastic coming down for the train in the morning, but it would be a very different situation in the evening,” she said.

It reminds me of a ski slope, and ski chairs would have to be installed to get back up it.

Ms O'Callaghan added that any amenities there were in Glounthaune are on the opposite side of the road from the proposed development and she could see safety issues with that.

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry echoed his colleagues' views and asked council planners what they thought about the topography of the site. They admitted they had concerns about it.

He said that if this development and another in the pipeline are to go ahead Glounthaune will have a population greater than Kanturk or Millstreet. “Glounthaune just hasn't got the services needed for this and it would be several years before they catch up. I've a serious issue with the road infrastructure there.

"The 'Dry Bridge' was never designed for volumes of traffic using it already. You can't knock it (because it's a protected structure) and traffic lights wouldn't work there. The road infrastructure can't take it (large volumes of new houses) unless there's serious investment in upgrading it,” Mr Barry said.

“We need to build houses, we know that. But there's a common theme here with the lack of amenities, infrastructure etc. We could have a huge amount of houses built without supporting infrastructure,” Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen said.