Plans lodged for almost 1,200 new homes in Cork ahead of change in legislation

Plans have been submitted for just under 1,200 residential housing units in Cork in the past week, including a proposal for 685 new homes in Ballincollig, ahead of a key deadline to prevent such applications that bypass local authorities and go straight to An Bord Pleanála.

These submissions come as part of a deluge of schemes under the Strategic Housing Development legislation being submitted before applications under the scheme came to an end on 17 December.

In the case of the Ballincollig development and a further 222 student bedspaces in Bishopstown, developers have entered a consultation phase with An Bord Pleanála. In the townlands of Lakenroe and Johnstown in Glounthane, plans for a further 289 residential units have reached the application stage under the SHD legislation.

The Ballincollig development is located in the Greenfield townland, and would deliver 365 houses and 320 apartments on the site, as well as a creche and associated site works. The plans were submitted by Murnane and O’Shea Ltd. An Bord Pleanála is due to issue a decision in this case on 25 February.

The Bishopstown plans would see the former Top Car garage on Victoria Cross Road near University College Cork demolished for the construction of the student bedspaces, with a decision due on 24 February.

This development is one of many other purpose-built student accommodation sites planned for the area. Last month, planning permission was granted for a 243-bed student accommodation complex at Victoria Cross on the site of the former Honda garage.

The latest plans were submitted by Bellmount Developments, which also received permission for the Victoria Cross site last month having spent €4 million to acquire the land.

In Glounthane to the east of Cork city, Bluescape Ltd has applied for permission for 201 houses and 88 apartments, alongside associated side works.

Planners said the proposed development has been “designed to provide high-quality residential units that will contribute positively to Glounthaune and deliver much needed housing to Metropolitan Cork”. An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on 19 April, 2022.

The wave of applications comes as the current SHD system is to be phased out next year and replaced with the Large-Scale Residential Developments (LSRD) system that will restore planning decision powers on large residential developments to local authorities.

The Government had allowed pre-planning applications for SHDs up until 17 December under the plan to abolish the SHD system. The Cork applications were submitted just before the deadline on 15 and 16 December.

Under the current SHD system, developers can bypass local authorities and lodge schemes directly with An Bord Pleanala. However, a significant number of decisions to grant are currently subject to judicial review in the High Court.

Plans for over 8,500 residential units were submitted in the five days prior to the deadline. The bulk of the pre-planning applications, made up of 2,885 residential units, are for Dublin in 12 separate schemes.

The largest scheme across the country that has entered consultation is for 694 residential units made up of 418 houses and 276 apartments. The scheme by Arnub Limited and Aspect Homes (ADC) Limited is for a site in the townlands of Baltrasna and Milltown, Ashbourne, Co. Meath.