Cork teen's app to help Alzheimer’s patients remember to take their medicine

A teenager from Cork has developed a new app to help Alzheimer’s and dementia patients remember to take their medicine.

15-year-old Peri-Elkie Tiendioh’s app has been recognised as one of the projects that competed in SciFest 2021.

The Christ King student’s app, called Forget-Me-Not, is a medicine reminder app.

“My app design includes an online shop that provides users with a list of nearby pharmacies and the ability to purchase their regular medicine without having to shop around for a new brand,” Ms Tiendioh explained.

“It also provides patients with an easy way to schedule an appointment with their local GP.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Ms Tiendioh said the inspiration for the app can from wanting to create something in the medical world.

She said her interests lie in science and medicine and she thought of the app as a way of helping older people.

Peri-Elkie Tiendioh

Her mentors were “surprised” at how well the app turned out and while it is still in development Ms Tiendioh hopes that going forward it will be available for people to download.

After school, she has plans to work in the science or medicine fields and wants to stay in Japan.

Other apps that have featured at SciFest include Maha Shahzadi’s app to help visually impaired people.

Ms Shahzadi, from Coláiste Nano Nagle in Limerick, developed Eataware – an app that helps visually impaired people shop independently for their groceries.

The 15-year-old’s app also keeps track of any dietary requirements they may have. The app uses text, speech, audio, sensor alerts and picture technologies to enhance the everyday life of those who are visually impaired.

In Mayo, two students of Mount St Michael, Claremorris have developed an app to make farming more sustainable.

Orlaith Heaney and Elizabeth Byrne, both 15, come from farming backgrounds which influenced their project.

“Our project is a website that will help farmers make their farm more sustainable without the hassle of going through loads of other websites and documents.”

The four girls are part of Teen-Turn which aims to provide girls with the opportunity to gain hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) experience and the support to acquire qualifications and jobs.

The four teens all worked with Teen-Turn’s Project Squad, which is a 12 week after school programme that partners girls with a mentor, who supports them to bring their science idea to life.

Maha Shahzadi

The course helps girls learn how to code and how to develop websites from scratch Ms Shahzadi praised the project and encouraged others with an interest in STEM to get involved.

“I got guidance every step of the way and encouragement on the days things didn't go to plan.

“From thinking scientifically to coding, time management and writing, Teen-Turn’s Project Squad has helped me gain countless skills that you wouldn't learn in a traditional classroom.”

All of the teens are continuing to work on their projects to bring them to the next level. They are still working with mentors from the tech industry to develop their skills further.

It comes as it was announced that the 17th SciFest would be back in 2022 and it is calling for entrants to take part in the competition which is free to enter and open to second-level students across the island of Ireland.

The winners from 16 regional fairs will go on to take part in the national final next November.