Limerick gardaí see more people being blackmailed over compromising online images

Gardaí in Limerick have reported an increase in reports of online blackmail involving criminals pressurising people to pay them large sums of money to not release compromising photos or videos of themselves to their family and friends.

On Safer Internet Day, Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer, Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick, advised that “while this may sound obvious, do not provide anybody with the power to blackmail you”.

“(Online) blackmail happens when you have shared some compromising information or images with somebody you thought you could trust, but the relationship changes and now they are threatening to share these images with others,” Sgt Leetch explained.

“Blackmail can be for revenge but it is usually for money,” she said.

Highlighting two recent separate incidents which were reported to Limerick gardaí of “people having shared compromising images with complete strangers online”, Sgt Leetch warned, “if you post an image online, you no longer have control over that image”.

“The persons being blackmailed in these cases were living in Limerick, and the blackmail happened in the past two weeks. One young man in his early 20s, in the Mayorstone area of Limerick, was contacted through social media with a message that threatened to send a compromising video of him to all of his contacts if he did not pay €1000.”

“The young man was shown the video, he panicked and paid the money but it did not stop there. The demands for more cash increased until he eventually contacted gardaí. He was advised to shut down all of his online accounts and change his phone number, emails etc.”

In the second incident which is under investigation by gardaí based at Henry Street in Limerick, “a man in his forties developed a sexual relationship with a female online”, Sgt Leetch said.

“The female had been recording him and she threatened to share these videos on Facebook if he did not pay over money. The man refused to pay but he had to shut down all of his online accounts and change his contact details.” Sergeant Leetch advised anyone caught up in similar episodes, “do not pay any money”.

“Report the blackmail to gardaí where you will be treated sensitively and confidentially,” Sgt Leetch added.

Safer Internet Day

She also reminded people that Safer Internet Day, February 8, “is a community-wide initiative that encourages children, teens, teachers, schools and clubs to lead online safety campaigns in their own communities”.

Sergeant Leetch said she hoped it “will raise awareness for better and safer internet use” and she reminded parents that “it is never too late to start a conversation with your child about their online world and using the internet”.

“The simple advice is to talk, listen, learn, and a great starting point is the Webwise Parents hub ( www.webwise.ie/parents ) where you will find free guides, expert advice videos, talking points and explainers to popular apps.”