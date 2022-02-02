'It strips you of your dignity' - Kerry teacher seeks funds for Lyme disease treatment

Karin O’Shea, aged 26, said: “Being aware of your own body and brain depleting daily is utterly terrifying."
'It strips you of your dignity' - Kerry teacher seeks funds for Lyme disease treatment

Karin O’Shea has been forced to give up her teaching job at St Brendan’s College in Killarney, Co. Kerry, “indefinitely”. Photo via GoFundMe

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 18:21
Neil Michael

A secondary school teacher whose Lyme disease can’t be treated here because of a late diagnosis has set up a GoFundMe page for vital treatment in Germany.

Karin O’Shea’s life has been destroyed as infection has spread to her joints, heart, nervous system and brain.

The 26-year-old, who has been forced to give up her teaching job at St Brendan’s College in Killarney, Co. Kerry, “indefinitely”, is now housebound.

She says treatment for the disease - which is caused by bacteria spread through the bite of an infected tick to a person - in the St George’s Clinic, Germany, for four weeks is the only option open to her now.

The cost of the intensive treatment there is at least €35,000 and that doesn’t include travel, post-treatment care, and further appointments. In just 14 hours, as of 6pm today, she raised just over €34,000 of her €45,000 goal thanks to donations from more than 800 people.

“The disease has had a devastating effect on me,” Karin, from Kilgarvan, says on her GoFundMe page.

“This is a diagnosis that has deeply affected every single aspect of my life.” She says the disease went undiagnosed for 12 years.

Although she was instead given a diagnosis of Fibromyalgia, she was able to manage the symptoms and “life was normal”. But she suffered a severe deterioration in health in October 2020.

Despite seeing her GP, “countless” consultants, undergoing X-rays, scans and MRIs nobody was able to tell her what was wrong. However, when she sent a sample of her own blood to a clinic in Germany to have it tested for Lyme disease, the result came back positive.

She was then put on a course of five antibiotics a day over a period of months but as well as having to endure “severe side effects”, the course failed due to her late diagnosis.

She said: “It has done immense damage to my immune and nervous system.

I have debilitating neurological symptoms which include excruciating nerve pain, migraines, head pressure, short-term memory loss, episodes of body paralysis and tremors which include slurred speech, fainting, loss of balance, extreme exhaustion, insomnia and nausea.

“Being aware of your own body and brain depleting daily is utterly terrifying.

“It strips you of your dignity.

“The never-ending pain is gruelling beyond comprehension.

“Every day tasks that would typically be easy to accomplish have suddenly become near impossible.

“I am now mostly housebound. I have nowhere left to turn.”

Read More

Future of Cork addiction charity thrown into doubt

More in this section

Queen's Old Castle revamp on hold following objection from An Taisce Queen's Old Castle revamp on hold following objection from An Taisce
Man pleads not guilty to murder of Timmy Hourihane in 'tented village' in Cork City Man pleads not guilty to murder of Timmy Hourihane in 'tented village' in Cork City
Cork enjoys driest January in half a century Cork enjoys driest January in half a century
Lyme's DiseasePlace: GermanyPlace: Kerry
<p>The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where her physical injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.</p>

Gardaí suspect young teenage boy attacked woman in Cork City

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices