Future of Cork addiction charity thrown into doubt

The Data Protection Commissioner is processing complaints from within the charity about the refusal of management to allow access to personal data
Matt Talbot Adolescent Services treats young people with addiction problems and has been in operation in Cork City for over 20 years. File photo: Dan Linehan

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 06:01
Mick Clifford

The future of a long-standing Cork charity has been thrown into doubt by a series of inquiries and investigations currently being conducted into its operation. 

The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) is officially examining a complaint into management at Matt Talbot Addiction Services (MTAS) and the Charities Regulator has issued a direction to produce a large volume of records.

These follow a major financial audit being conducted by the HSE and the investigation of a number of protected disclosures from staff which made a series of allegations about the management of the charity. Last June, the CEO of the charity Patrick Relihan resigned with immediate effect.

MTAS treats young people with addiction problems and has been in operation in Cork City for over 20 years. A residential treatment centre run by the charity and based in west Cork closed in 2020. 

Up until that year, MTAS was in receipt of €1.25m annually from the HSE to cover its operations. The previous year a major review by the HSE was completed following the receipt of a number of protected disclosures from staff members but the final report was never published because, according to the HSE, the reviewers had gone beyond their remit.

Last week, the charity regulator demanded the production of a series of files and documents, including minutes of board meetings since 2019, copies of investigation files, the organisation’s recruitment policy and to identify the current secretary of MTAS. 

Complaint to Charities Regulator about spending at Cork addiction centre

The regulator has also asked the charity whether the HSE is currently carrying out out any investigation or audit of MTAS. These documents are being requested under Section 53 of the Charities Act which obliges charities to produce what is requested or face being removed from the charity register.

A spokesperson for the Charities Regulator said directions under Section 53 are issued “whenever it is deemed necessary and/or appropriate" in the particular circumstances. However, that does “not of itself constitute an investigation. It is a statutory request for information”. 

Meanwhile, the Data Protection Commissioner is processing a number of complaints from within the charity about the refusal of management to allow access to personal data. A spokesperson for the DPC said it does not comment on individual cases.

Efforts to contact Christy Cooney, the former GAA president and chair of MTAS, were unsuccessful.

