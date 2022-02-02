Cork enjoys driest January in half a century

A dry spell lasting 23 days was reported in Dublin
Sherkin Island, West Cork, had its driest January on record (49 years) with 45.2mm of rain. Cork Airport had its driest January since 1964, and Moore Park, Co Cork, had its driest January since 1992. Picture: David Creedon

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 16:50
Rebecca Laffan

All weather stations reported above-average temperatures for the fifth month in a row, with Cork seeing the driest January in 50 years of records, Met Éireann has said.

Monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their long-term average (LTA), meaning a "very dry" January, according to the national forecaster, while temperatures were above their LTA.

Nine stations reported dry spells between January 8 and January 30, with the longest dry spell of 23 days recorded at Phoenix Park and Casement Aerodrome in Dublin.

In Co Cork, Sherkin Island had its driest January on record (49 years) with 45.2mm of rain.

Cork Airport, along with Johnstown Castle in Wexford, also had their driest January since 1964, and Moore Park, Co Cork, had its driest January since 1992.

“The month's lowest temperatures were recorded on January 17 with the lowest air minimum reported at Mount Dillon, Roscommon with a temperature of -4.8°C and the lowest grass minimum reported at Oak Park, Carlow with -9.2°C,” reads the report.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature was reported on New Year’s Day at Phoenix Park with a temperature of 15°C, one of 10 stations which had their highest maximum temperature for January on record on that day.

Low pressure dominated the weather for the first third of the month with winds and sometimes thundery showers moving from the south-west.

“A few relatively dry days with cold northerly winds followed for the middle of the first week before low-pressure to the northwest steered several active weather fronts, interspersed with heavy showers, across the country from the west between January 6 and 8,” reads the report.

The rest of January saw a rise in pressure from the south that brought sunnier and more settled conditions.

However, Ireland experienced windy conditions earlier this week as Storm Corrie, named by the UK’s Met Office, brought low pressure to the north of the country.

Rainfall total

The highest daily rainfall total was 22.6mm, recorded at Malin Head, Co Donegal, on January 3.

However, storm force winds were reported on January 1, and gales were reported on 11 days during the month.

“The highest gust was 65 knots (120 km/h) while the month's highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 50 knots (93 km/h).” 

Sunshine levels were also above long-term averages nationwide, with Dublin Airport reporting the highest number of daily sunshine hours at 7.4 on January 17.

The weather station at Dublin Airport reported 86.7 hours of sunshine in total for the month, the highest of any station.

This is compared to Bellmullet, Co Mayo, where a total of 29.6 hours of sunshine were reported.

Despite mild and sunny conditions for most of the month, all stations reported ground frost during January.

“The number of days with ground frost ranged from 3 days at both Malin Head, Donegal and Belmullet, Mayo to 24 days at Phoenix Park, Dublin.

“More than half of stations reported air frost. The number of days with air frost ranged from zero days at a few stations to 10 days at Dunsany, Meath.”

