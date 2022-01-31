Solicitor among three arrested as part of organised crime probe in Limerick

It’s understood officers are investigating alleged fraudulent personal injury claims that date back more than a decade.
The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court today. Pic: Dan Linehan

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 13:54

David Raleigh

Gardaí say they are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the arrest of a solicitor and two other men as part of a major investigation into organised crime in Limerick.

The three men, aged in their 40s, were arrested last week and released on Sunday, January 30, gardaí said.

“The three men arrested as part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the greater Limerick area have been released without charge,” a Garda spokesman added

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” he said.

The three men were arrested as part of Garda investigations into alleged fraud relating to personal injury claims.

It’s understood some of the alleged fraudulent insurance claims date back more than a decade.

Detectives within the Limerick Garda Division, under the stewardship of Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche, are leading the investigation, and local officers are being assisted by around a dozen gardaí from the Dublin-based Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

Gardaí said the three men were arrested “during the course of an operation in Limerick, as part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the greater Limerick area”.

The men were “detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 in connection with organised crime offences”.

Two of the men were detained in Henry Street Garda Station and the third man was questioned at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Gardaí said their investigation is “ongoing”.

