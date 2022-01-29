Eager eight-year-old in Cork submits CV to local fire station 

An eager eight-year-old in County Cork has taken her dreams of becoming a firefighter into her own hands with a clever CV that she hoped would sway the Chief Fire Officer.

Eight-year-old Holly O’Mahony submitted a CV to Cork County Council Fire Services in response to a recruitment campaign for retained firefighters at Bandon Fire Station.

By combining her own age with the age of her 10-year-old sister, Holly had hoped that this would be enough to meet the minimum age requirement of 18.

However, despite a very compelling case with plenty of evidence of her sporting interests and desire to help people, Holly has been advised that she will need to wait a little longer before she can join the county’s fire service.

In a response to Holly, Chief Fire Officer Séamus Coughlan noted her great problem-solving skills but informed her that unfortunately, candidates would have to be at least 18 years of age “by themselves” in order to qualify.

From her CV, it was clear to see that Holly is a hard worker and enjoys helping people, Mr Coughlan said and he assured her that her CV would be kept on file.

“I would like to thank you for taking time to submit your application and we will be keeping your CV on file as we are always looking for high calibre candidates such as yourself,” he added.

Mr Coughlan encouraged Holly to continue with her studies and to keep the Fire Service in her thoughts when she is deciding on what she would like to do when she finishes school.