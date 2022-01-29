Eager eight-year-old in Cork submits CV to local fire station 

By combining her own age with the age of her 10-year-old sister, Holly had hoped that this would be enough to meet the minimum age requirement
Eager eight-year-old in Cork submits CV to local fire station 

Holly O’Mahony who sent in a CV in response to a recruitment campaign for retained Fire Fighters in various towns throughout County Cork. Pic: Cork County Fire Services.

Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 11:25
Maeve Lee

An eager eight-year-old in County Cork has taken her dreams of becoming a firefighter into her own hands with a clever CV that she hoped would sway the Chief Fire Officer.

Eight-year-old Holly O’Mahony submitted a CV to Cork County Council Fire Services in response to a recruitment campaign for retained firefighters at Bandon Fire Station.

By combining her own age with the age of her 10-year-old sister, Holly had hoped that this would be enough to meet the minimum age requirement of 18.

However, despite a very compelling case with plenty of evidence of her sporting interests and desire to help people, Holly has been advised that she will need to wait a little longer before she can join the county’s fire service.

In a response to Holly, Chief Fire Officer Séamus Coughlan noted her great problem-solving skills but informed her that unfortunately, candidates would have to be at least 18 years of age “by themselves” in order to qualify.

From her CV, it was clear to see that Holly is a hard worker and enjoys helping people, Mr Coughlan said and he assured her that her CV would be kept on file.

“I would like to thank you for taking time to submit your application and we will be keeping your CV on file as we are always looking for high calibre candidates such as yourself,” he added.

Mr Coughlan encouraged Holly to continue with her studies and to keep the Fire Service in her thoughts when she is deciding on what she would like to do when she finishes school.

Read More

Using firefighters in heart attack cases 'will help overstretched ambulance service' 

More in this section

Cork Life Centre's director honoured by city 'that he has inspired so much' Cork Life Centre's director honoured by city 'that he has inspired so much'
Former Doolin coastguard members say they feel 'abandoned' having been 'permanently stood down' Former Doolin coastguard members say they feel 'abandoned' having been 'permanently stood down'
Eli Lilly Limerick expansion plans include scope for further development  Eli Lilly Limerick expansion plans include scope for further development 
Fire ServiceOrganisation: Cork county fire serviceOrganisation: Cork County Council
<p>Some 46 children suffered “significant harm” while under the care of Camhs, a review of more than 1,300 children who attended the service has found. File Picture: iStock</p>

Gardaí urge Kerry Camhs victims to come forward as they consider criminal probe

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

  • 2
  • 17
  • 19
  • 22
  • 36
  • 45
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices