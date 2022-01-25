Using firefighters in heart attack cases 'will help overstretched ambulance service' 

Many of the county's retained firefighters were trained first responders and should be called on to help if ambulances were delayed in reaching a scene
Sinn Féin councillor, Danielle Twomey, noted that many of the county's retained firefighters were trained first responders and should be called on to help if ambulances were delayed in reaching a scene.

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 17:00
Sean O’Riordan

Talks are to take place between Cork County Council and the HSE about getting the county's part-time firefighters to provide first responder care to heart attack victims if ambulance crews are delayed.

The move is being sought to bolster an overstretched ambulance service, which has seen ambulance crews take up to two hours to reach patients in some instances.

Ms Twomey said she had discussed the issue with members of the fire brigade and a streamlined system needed to be introduced so they can plug gaps where necessary.

“They feel they're being underutilised," Ms Twomey said. "On average there are five to eight medically trained first responders in each fire brigade base and they have the equipment. 

"As public representatives, we have all become aware at some stage of the difficulties faced within the National Ambulance Service."

They are under-resourced and due to the size of our county there are often difficulties in keeping response times down.

“Ambulance services are being deployed from Kerry to reach someone in West Cork;ambulances are coming from Waterford to reach people in north Cork. 

"It's difficult for firemen to see their colleagues in the ambulance service under such pressure when they are there, and they can help. 

"Kerry County Council is making strides towards this, as are Donegal,” Ms Twomey said.

Fine Gael councillor, Liam Madden, said there are more than 5,000 sudden cardiac deaths in Ireland every year. 

He said a person collapsed in Mallow town park last weekend and was treated by the local fire brigade, adding that "the ambulance took over an hour to arrive".

Fine Gael councillor, Michael Paul Murtagh, a full-time firefighter in Cork city, said their crews respond to around 250 cardiac callouts per year:

It does help, but it won't address the major issue as there are simply not enough ambulance staff on the ground.

“Co-ordination between the ambulance service and fire service would help,” said Fine Gael councillor, Gerard Murphy.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Audrey Buckley, proposed that the fire crews should also be tasked with regularly checking if AEDs in various clubs, businesses, and on streets are in proper working order.

Councillors agreed that Independent councillor, Mary Linehan-Foley, who is a member of the HSE forum, would raise the matter at the forum's next meeting.

She said she would also make contact with the National Ambulance Service (NAS) on the issue.

