Kerrygold secures approval for €40m extension of its butter factory in Mitchelstown

The company wants to increase annual production at the plant, which opened in 2016, from 40,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes
Kerrygold secures approval for €40m extension of its butter factory in Mitchelstown

The new proposed facilities will include an extra 1,550m² of production space and almost 2,000m² of storage space as well as seven 15-metre high liquid storage silos. Picture: Clare Keogh

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 11:30
Sean McCarthaigh

A subsidiary of Ornua has secured planning permission for a €40m expansion of the Kerrygold butter plant in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision of Cork County Council to approve the extension of the existing facility at Kerrygold Park in the north Cork town following an objection by a local resident.

Ornua, which was known as the Irish Dairy Board up to 2015, had through its subsidiary, Kerrygold Butter Packing Ireland, sought approval for the expansion in order to double the capacity of its operations in Mitchelstown.

The company wants to increase annual production at the plant, which opened in 2016, from 40,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes.

The new proposed facilities will include an extra 1,550m² of production space and almost 2,000m² of storage space as well as seven 15-metre high liquid storage silos.

Ornua said the plans provided for new butter churn and cream processing infrastructure, two new packaging lines and additional cold storage and distribution space.

To address local concerns, it stated all access to and from the plant would continue via the existing access road to the plant from the N73 Kildorrery roundabout.

Rejecting the appeal by a local resident who opposed the development on grounds of unacceptable odours and nuisance from the plant as well as unsealed heavy goods vehicles going to and from the factory, An Bord Pleanála ruled the extension would not seriously injure the amenities of the area and would not be prejudicial to public health.

The board said it would also be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience.

The appellant, a consultant engineer, had not objected to the development in principle but said he was anxious that his concerns about traffic, odour and noise would be addressed.

An Taisce also raised objections about the impact of the development on the environment claiming existing milk production levels were already causing significant environmental damage with the extension set to increase emissions of carbon dioxide and ammonia.

A planning inspector with An Bord Pleanála acknowledged such concerns but claimed the planning application was not the mechanism “to address a national policy issue.” Cork County Council claimed the appeal had been an attempt by the objector to resolve an issue about odours from a nearby wastewater treatment plant operated by Dairygold via the planning process.

Ornua has indicated construction work on the extension will take about 12 months to complete.

Read More

Micheál Martin says governance failure let vulnerable Kerry children down

More in this section

Micheal Martin comments Micheál Martin says governance failure let vulnerable Kerry children down
Teen undergoing surgery after stabbing in Cork Teen undergoing surgery after stabbing in Cork
Two more women get apologies over treatment by Waterford hospital consultant Two more women get apologies over treatment by Waterford hospital consultant
<p>Dr Young added that she hoped the review would result in more robust supervisory arrangements. </p>

Camhs review a 'damning indictment' says director of Kerry mental health services

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

  • 2
  • 17
  • 19
  • 22
  • 36
  • 45
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices