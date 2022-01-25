Breaking: Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in West Cork

The tragedy happened around 5pm just outside Skibbereen
The toddler, understood to be aged around 18 months, was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital. 

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 20:49
Neil Michael

A toddler has died after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a house in West Cork today.

The tragedy happened at around 5pm just outside Skibbereen at a house near Tralispeen.

Local gardaí are investigating the incident which has been described locally as a "very unfortunately tragedy".  

The baby boy, who suffered severe injuries in the incident, was rushed to Cork University Hospital.

Gardai who had been called to the house escorted the ambulance carrying the toddler to ensure traffic was cleared for paramedics.

Units from the local fire brigade also attended the scene.

