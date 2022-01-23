Irish Water admits it will take 'years' to resolve West Cork supply issues

Clonakilty, Rosscarbery, and Timoleague issues described by a local councillor as a 'catastrophe' for the area
'Increasing the water supply to Clonakilty is of the highest priority for Irish Water, however the delivery of the solution will still take a number of years,' an Irish Water spokesman told the 'Irish Examiner'.

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 05:53
David Forsythe

Serious water supply issues affecting a large area of West Cork will take years to remedy, Irish Water has confirmed. 

There are fears that the ongoing problems obtaining water connections for new developments in Clonakilty, Rosscarbery, and Timoleague will hamper housing and commercial developments into the future.

A spokesperson for Irish Water confirmed to the Irish Examiner that there is an issue with supply in the Clonakilty area.

“There are some limitations on the capacity to provide water and/or wastewater connections in parts of West Cork. This is not unique to West Cork and applies to different areas nationally. This is a legacy issue due to decades of under-investment in the infrastructure which Irish Water has now begun to address."

The spokesperson said the addition of any new developments at this point in time "will have a negative impact on service levels to existing customers". 

"Capacity constraints can be for a number of reasons including plant capacity, network capacity, availability of water sources, potential impacts on the environment from additional water abstraction, and/or wastewater discharge," they added.

“Irish Water has commenced the early stages of the design process for the medium- and long-term solutions as identified by the National Water Resources Project. 

"Initial workshops with Cork County Council operational staff will help to agree on details of the solution. Increasing the water supply to Clonakilty is of the highest priority for Irish Water, however the delivery of the solution will still take a number of years due to the scale of works that will be required.”

At Cork County Council’s recent Western Divisional Committee meeting, Courtmacsherry-based Fine Gael councillor John O’Sullivan said: 

This is a catastrophe for the area. If we can’t develop businesses and housing the area is going to stagnate and our young people will be forced to leave. There is no supply of water, that’s where we are. 

Independent councillor Paul Hayes said new flood relief works put in place in Clonakilty should have included rainwater harvesting technology and that the supply issue is now the “elephant in the room” in Clonakilty, Rosscarbery, and Timoleague.

Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll added: “The County Development Plan currently being drawn up will be seriously affected by this. If there is no water for developments then what’s the point in a plan? First we were told they could get water from Curraghalicky Lake, then it was coming from Bandon, now they are talking about Inniscarra. 

At this rate, it will be years before the water gets to Clonakilty. 

County Mayor Gillian Coughlan said there is now a crisis in the provision of housing for the area and better communication and a more constructive relationship between Irish Water and local representatives is essential to tackle the problem.

Plans for thousands of new Cork homes under threat due to lack of water facilities

DevelopmentLocal governmentInfrastructurePlace: ClonakiltyPlace: RosscarberyPlace: TimoleaguePlace: CourtmacsherryPlace: West CorkPlace: CorkPlace: InniscarraPlace: BandonPerson: John O'SullivanPerson: Joe CarrollPerson: Paul HayesPerson: Gillian CoughlanOrganisation: Irish WaterOrganisation: Irish ExaminerOrganisation: Cork County Council
