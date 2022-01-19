Planning granted for nine-storey apartment tower in Blackpool

Planning has been granted for 114 apartments in a complex up to nine storeys high in Blackpool just north of Cork City, with suggestions that the urban village could take higher buildings.

The Bord Pleanála decision to approve the build-to-rent strategic housing development (SHD) scheme on Redforge Rd brings to almost 10 the number of large housing projects, many on brownfield sites, either planned or under way in the area.

Local public representatives welcomed the decision, but called for investment in community facilities to ensure sustainable communities are created.

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn said the decision is a step in the right direction for the area.

“I believe of all build-to-rent schemes in the city, this has the highest chance of success, given the amount of office space in the area and a high demand to live in Blackpool again," he said.

"I truly hope that this will encourage private development in Blackpool village.”

Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheehan, a GP in the area, said building homes for people in the area will add to the life and vibrancy of the area and said while it was encouraging to see so many social, affordable, and build-to-rent schemes, the area also needs long-term cost rental options for people who may want to put down roots in the area.

“New homes are great, but we also need to build sustainable communities,” he said. "Investment in the Glen Valley Park will be vital to increase its use as a public space, and we need more parks and playgrounds too."

An Bord Pleanála granted planning for the Bellmont Developments Ltd SHD on the Millfield service station site, next to the Blackpool District Centre, with 35 routine conditions.

In a detailed report, planning inspector Daire McDevitt said the proposed height of four to nine storeys — it had been reduced from 19 originally proposed — is considered appropriate in this location.

“The predominant shoulder of the main block fronting Redforge Road has been set at six storeys, in line with the height of adjacent multi-storey car park, stepping down to four storeys adjacent to Millfield Cottages to better integrate the scheme into the streetscape and reduce the impact on existing neighbours," she said.

“The proposed nine-storey-tall building element will serve as a new visual feature for the area, which will help to positively redefine Redforge Rd.

“It will assist with wayfinding and create a new sense of place in and around the proposed development.”

Long-term plans for a new commuter rail station nearby will make the area "more of an interconnected ‘hub’ and, in turn, support higher levels of density" to encourage investment and increase the area’s viability and vitality as a place to live, relax, work, and shop, she said.

“These factors combined, strongly support increased building height in the area to facilitate and assist in renewed modern placemaking and improving the overall quality of the urban environment," she said.

Other major housing projects either planned or under way in the Blackpool area include a 191-unit build-to-rent SHD called Distillery Quarter in front of the Revenue offices on the N20, a 112-unit city council social housing project for Clúid on Thomas Davis St, the site of the former Blackpool flats complex, a 57-unit scheme on the Old Mallow Rd, and the proposed 600-unit social and affordable housing estate planned on the Old Whitechurch Rd.