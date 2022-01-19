Plans for €25m Cork nursing home on hold following objections

Plans for a large new nursing home combined with 45 independent living units in Rochestown, Co Cork have been put on hold following objections from local residents.

Four individual appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Cork City Council to grant planning permission for the €25 million development of the nursing home with space for 100 residents as well as 45 independent living units at Clarke’s Hill in the south Cork suburb.

The 7.2-acre site is directly opposite the Mount Ovel housing development.

The proposed development is being advanced by Aperee Living — a company specialising in the provision of long-term and respite residential care for older citizens.

Aperee, which is the healthcare investment arm of the Blackbee investment group, had hoped to begin construction in early 2022 with an 18-month completion target.

The plans provide for the demolition of an existing house on the site together with the construction of a three-storey nursing home, while the independent living units will consist of 27 apartments in two, three-storey blocks as well as 18 townhouse units.

Aperee Living had originally sought permission for 20 townhouse units but reduced the number by two at the request of the council.

Modifications

While the appellants acknowledged that the developer had made some modification in response to issues raised by council planners about the scheme, they argued the changes do not go far enough to address their concerns.

Although the development was set back a bit further from adjoining properties, they claim it is now at a higher elevation which increases the fears of the new buildings overlooking other properties.

Among the grounds of appeals by local residents is that the proposed nursing home and independent living units represent a significant overdevelopment of the site and that the new buildings will overlook and overshadow existing homes in the area.

Objection

One resident, Sylvester Cotter, claimed the developers were showing disregard for the local area and its proper development by the removal of the bulk of existing woodlands on the site last year.

Mr Cotter said the goal of the development was financial gain but it would “come at a cost to the surrounding properties and community.” He claimed Aperee Living’s plans for independent living units should be treated like any housing development in planning terms.

Cork City Council said it believed it had carried out its duties under planning legislation and its decision to grant planning permission for the development was consistent with the provisions of the Cork County Development Plan 2014. Development Plan.

A ruling in the case by An Bord Pleanála is due by mid-May.