Cork City flood scheme could start construction this autumn 

Construction could start this autumn on a delayed €6m public realm upgrade and flood defence scheme along some of Cork's most flood-prone city quays.

Cork City Council has issued pre-qualification tender documents for its Morrison’s Island public realm and flood defence project – a scheme which was approved by councillors in 2018 but which was delayed by legal challenge.

The latest council move will lead to the creation of panel of contractors who will be invited to tender for the works later in the year. The council said construction could start by autumn.

The project, running from Parliament Bridge to Parnell Bridge, has been designed to remove an estimated 80% of the tidal flood threat to city centre businesses.

There are plans for plazas at either side of Trinity footbridge and at the Parnell Bridge end of the quay, and the number of car-parking spaces on Morrison’s Quay and Fr Mathew Quay will be reduced by just over 100.

Legal challenge

Councillors voted in May 2018 to approve planning for the scheme but following a legal challenge mounted by Save Cork City, the council had to submit a new planning application to Bórd Pleanála.

The board approved the scheme in 2020 but that decision was challenged by way of judicial review in the High Court.

However, the High Court found no basis existed to stop the scheme from proceeding, and in a subsequent further judgement, formalised by order last week, the High Court refused leave to appeal the judgement.

Council chief executive Ann Doherty said this critical infrastructural project has arisen from a decision of a democratically elected council, has met all planning requirements and undergone a full judicial review process.

“Cork City Council has an obligation to protect the city and the livelihoods and safety of those who work there. This responsibility is all the more onerous given the impact of the pandemic on business life. The proposals provide an opportunity for broader revitalisation and regeneration of the whole area,” she said.

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan also welcomed the move.

“Projects such as Morrison’s Island show the OPW’s and the Government’s commitment to providing local authorities with the necessary funding to undertake very important local flood relief works,” he said.